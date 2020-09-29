BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW X8: Munich readies new luxury flagship SUV for launch
UP NEXT
New Dacia Sandero: major upgrade for value supermini

BMW X8: Munich readies new luxury flagship SUV for launch

First images of mysterious new prototype suggest the X8 will be larger than the X7
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
3 mins read
29 September 2020

Development work looks to be under way at BMW on a luxury SUV flagship to rival the Bentley Bentayga, with new images showing a prototype of a previously unseen model. 

Thought to be called the X8, following a series of global trademark filings in 2018, it is likely that the new arrival will be the most expensive model in BMW's line-up when it goes on sale. A launch date this year was initially rumoured but, given the amount of disguise on this prototype, the car is probably still at least a few months away from being unveiled.

These early images suggest that the X8 will not, as previously thought, adopt a coupé-style roofline like that of the similarly conceived Audi Q8 and Lamborghini Urus. Instead, we can see that its upright rear, extended roofline and lengthy rear overhang should allow for three rows of seats inside, most likely with the choice of six or seven seats.

At the front, the prototype adopts different styling to that of its X7 stablemate, going against earlier indications that it will be heavily based on the existing car. Though the X7's prominent front grilles look to have been carried across, the X8's lower air intake appears to have been reshaped, with a new bonnet design and lower splitter further setting it apart. 

The X7 is due for a facelift, but a recently spotted prototype indicated that changes to the front end will centre on the introduction of narrower new headlights, in line with the upcoming i7 electric saloon, which also appear to feature on the X8. 

In 2018, then head of development Klaus Fröhlich told Autocar that BMW was evaluating the idea of a new addition at the top end of its model line-up. The sector is growing fast, so there will be opportunity,” he said. “It is early to talk about X8, but one of the first decisions I made when I worked on product strategy was to take the X5 and make the X6.

Everyone said it was not necessary, but it worked. Now we have the X2, X4 and X6. They are emotional and sporty derivatives that work for us. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen Touareg R 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Touareg R 2020 review
McLaren 765LT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
McLaren 765 LT 2020 UK review
Lexus LC Convertible 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Lexus LC 500 Convertible 2020 UK review
Alpina B3 Touring 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Alpina B3 Touring 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Golf GTI 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTI 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
BMW X7 2020 road test review - hero front

BMW X7

US-built uber-SUV arrives in the UK with its V8 sights trained on the Range Rover

Read our review
Back to top

“There is room for X8 – especially in markets like China – but there are no decisions yet. Each car must have a distinct character, and these are the sort of areas that take time to evaluate.” 

At the time, internal discussion was believed to be centred on whether the new flagship should serve as a coupé-bodied or extended-wheelbased version of the X7. The latter was said to be a popular option but more complex as it would require BMW to create a bespoke platform using elements from both the X7 and its Rolls-Royce Cullinan sibling.

Technical details have yet to be revealed, but the X8 can be expected to offer the same xDrive40i and xDrive40d engines as its X7 stablemate, while ushering in a plug-in hybrid version - confirmed by the mandatory hybrid stickers on this prototype - and a range-topping X8 M performance variant.

READ MORE

BMW X8: Range Rover rival edges closer to production​

2022 BMW X7: restyled front end shown in new images​

New BMW i7: electric 7 Series spotted for the first time​

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1

Peter Cavellini

29 September 2020

 How does this sound, BMW are doing Cullinan.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen Touareg R 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Touareg R 2020 review
McLaren 765LT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
McLaren 765 LT 2020 UK review
Lexus LC Convertible 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Lexus LC 500 Convertible 2020 UK review
Alpina B3 Touring 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Alpina B3 Touring 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Golf GTI 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTI 2020 UK review
View all latest drives