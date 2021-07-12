BMW X5, X6 and X7 gain dark-themed special editions

BMW's range-topping SUV trio have gained a pair of limited-edition specifications with unique exterior body colours, design features and additional equipment.

The X5 and X6 each receive Black Vermillion models, offering a Frozen Black exterior paint with red accents, an updated grille featuring red bars, exclusive 22in alloy wheels and an M Sport exhaust system. The models also feature high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, red M Sport brake calipers and BMW’s Laserlight technology.

Inside, Black Vermillion models feature full black leather trim with red accents found on the floor mats and rear seats. The cars also gain front comfort seats, sun-protection glass, Alcantara rooflining and added detailing to the car’s cupholder cover.

The X7 M50i gets its own, similarly specified limited-edition model: the Frozen Black Edition. Like the Black Vermillion package, it brings Frozen Black paint, black 22in light alloy wheels, laser lights, the M Sport exhaust system, sun-protection glass, Shadowline exterior trim and M Sport brake calipers.

The X7’s interior also gets some changes, with the same Alcantara rooflining found on Black Vermillion models in addition to crystal glass, though the firm’s Comfort Plus Pack, Technology Plus Pack and panoramic sunroof are still listed as optional extras.

Just five X7 M50i Frozen Black models will be built for the UK and Ireland with production starting from August, while 50 Black Vermillion models will go into production from September.

