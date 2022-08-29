BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: BMW Z3 M Coupé
UP NEXT
Should I use E10 petrol in my sports car?

Greatest road tests ever: BMW Z3 M Coupé

Quirky 'clownshoe' coupé had brilliant M3 engine but it wasn't enough to make up for dynamic deficiencies
Autocar
News
2 mins read
29 August 2022

It’s a cult classic today, but the quirky BMW Z3 M Coupé’s disappointing dynamics marked it down to just a three-star verdict when new.

It was identical to the M Roadster from nose to A-pillar, but the rest of the M Coupé exuded pure aggression, with its flared arches, a chunky rear deck and four big, chromed tailpipes.

The 3.2-litre, 24-valve straight six was taken from the M3 and provided enough pace to outrun a Lotus Esprit GT3 from zero to 100mph and during in-gear sprints. It pulled mightily from a burbling 1500rpm but also screamed gloriously towards the 7650rpm limiter. The short-throw five-speed manual gearbox was slick and well weighted. The brakes were effective but wanted for feel.

Related articles

Twice the body stiffness of the roadster and slightly firmer suspension allowed the coupé to be muscled along at great speed in the dry, but there was a shortage of fluency, precision and steering feel, and understeer prevailed at the limit.

Wet weather power slides were available but demanded care.

A fairly supple ride was welcome during long-distance slogs, although a relatively short fifth gear, smallish fuel tank, cramped (if stylish) cabin and limited storage let the side down.

For: Fabulous engine, performance, appearance

Against: Dull handling, poor packaging, steering

What happened next?

Advertisement

Latest Drives

BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review
Volvo XC60 PHEV T6 2022 front quarter tracking
Plug-in hybrids such as the Recharge T6 account for 40% of XC60 sales
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
BYD ATTO 3 (18)
BYD Atto 3 review
BYD Atto 3 review
Kia EV6 Air 2022 front quarter tracking
Kia EV6 Air is a whopping £11,900 cheaper than the top-spec GT-Line S with 321bhp
Kia EV6 Air 77.4kWh 2022 UK drive
Kia EV6 Air 77.4kWh 2022 UK drive
Mazda CX 60 Takumi dynamic lead
Mazda CX-60 PHEV 2022 review
Mazda CX-60 PHEV 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

A 3246cc, 325bhp six replaced the 3201cc engine in 2001 but the M Coupé was axed a year later. There are around 250 examples on UK roads now and almost as many again SORN. Prices of the few up for sale at the time of writing start at £30k and rise to (gulp) £90k. The Z4 M Coupé followed in 2006 for a two-year run and also featured the 3246cc engine.

Factfile

Price £40,595 Engine 6 cyls in line, 3201cc, petrol Power 321bhp at 7400rpm Torque 258lb ft at 3250rpm 0-60mph 4.9sec 0-100mph 11.7sec Standing quarter mile 13.5sec at 106mph Top speed 160mph Economy 22.8mpg 

Used cars for sale

 BMW X3 2.0 20d XLine Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£20,990
28,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 2.0 120d M Sport Euro 4 3dr
2007
£3,480
100,000miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
BMW X5 3.0 30d SE Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£20,490
80,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 2 Series 3.0 M240i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£21,490
43,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320i M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£26,990
43,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d ED EfficientDynamics Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2011
£2,995
128,000miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d SE Highline Euro 5 2dr
2010
£7,990
51,000miles
Diesel
Manual
2
View details
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d SE Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£21,400
34,710miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 5 Series 2.0 530e 9.2kWh SE Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£24,900
31,642miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 29 August 2022

Would be a fun car for the weekend , I know, it's not cheap even at the cheap end of what you could pay, but, you wouldn't do big mileage,might just do Trackday with it, it's your choice.

Latest Drives

BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review
Volvo XC60 PHEV T6 2022 front quarter tracking
Plug-in hybrids such as the Recharge T6 account for 40% of XC60 sales
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
BYD ATTO 3 (18)
BYD Atto 3 review
BYD Atto 3 review
Kia EV6 Air 2022 front quarter tracking
Kia EV6 Air is a whopping £11,900 cheaper than the top-spec GT-Line S with 321bhp
Kia EV6 Air 77.4kWh 2022 UK drive
Kia EV6 Air 77.4kWh 2022 UK drive
Mazda CX 60 Takumi dynamic lead
Mazda CX-60 PHEV 2022 review
Mazda CX-60 PHEV 2022 review

View all latest drives