BMW M2 CS primed with hardcore chassis and power hike

The BMW M2 CS is set to be reborn next year with more power, a hardcore track-honed chassis set-up and an aggressive new look.
The first M2 CS was applauded by Autocar’s road testers for its compelling dynamics, and the second-generation car is expected to follow suit with an array of weight-saving and handling-enhancing upgrades.
Expect the BMW to adorn lightweight alloys, a carbonfibre roof, carbonfibre bucket seats and plenty of Alcantara trim, along with reworked bumpers featuring bigger air intakes, a chunkier rear spoiler for increased downforce and a more hardcore braking set-up.
Details of any power increases remain under wraps, but it is possible the CS will swap the M2’s ‘B58’ 3.0-litre straight six for the closely related – but more potent – ‘S58’ already used by the larger M3 and M4. In theory, that could take the M2’s power output beyond 500bhp and dramatically increase its on-paper performance.
True to form, the M2 CS is set to be offered with rear-wheel drive only but, unlike the previous CS, it is reportedly due to be sold exclusively with the eight-speed automatic gearbox from the standard car. M bosses have suggested the brand will continue to offer its existing manual models for as long as they are viable, but it will not be developing new manual gearboxes.
The CS will reportedly be in production for around a year, beginning in August 2025. Before that, BMW will update the standard M2, with power boosted from 453bhp to 469bhp – likely trimming the 0-62mph time by a couple of tenths of a second – and a raft of subtle styling tweaks, including new wheels and colour options.
Full details will come closer to launch this August, but based on a recent cost hike for the similarly updated M4, the tweaked M2 will increase in price from around £65,000 to a figure closer to £70,000. The top-line CS is likely to push towards – or perhaps even past – the mid-£80,000 mark.
Any weight reduction is welcome and will do more to enhance this cars dynamics than a power bump. Felix is being optimistic at 85k, more like 95k!
The M2 already has the S58 engine. (The previous generation moved from N55 to S55 when it was facelifted.)
Why the power hike?, if the roof, seats, wheels are going to make it lighter,the surely it'll be faster, putting huge power increases into cars like this just makes them a bit harder to drive safely.
