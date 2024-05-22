BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW Concept Skytop leaks ahead of official unveiling

Shark-nosed targa-top coupé hints at potential replacement for 8 Series
Charlie Martin
22 May 2024

A new BMW concept car, dubbed the Skytop, has surfaced online ahead of its official unveiling.

A svelte targa-topped coupé, it appears to preview an eventual replacement for the BMW 8 Series. It retains that car’s long wheelbase and swooping silhouette, but introduces several new design cues, with more clearly defined body lines and slim LED lights.

Up front, it reintroduces BMW’s traditional shark nose, converging around a new, more angular interpretation of the kidney grille. It is steeply raked, with an aggressive lower-bumper area.

The rear end appears to take inspiration from the Z8, with softer lines and a pair of thin LED brake lights. Lower down are a pair of bold exhaust tailpipes, indicating BMW’s intent to continue building combustion-engined cars. These are situated below a pair of red reflectors, mirroring the arrangement of the Z8’s rear fascia.

It is possible that the Skytop hints at a more luxurious take on BMW’s range-topper, given its distinctive aerodisc-style wheels and posh leather-lined interior. Crystals feature prominently; embedded into the bucket seats’ headrests, on the gear selector, and on the rotary iDrive controller. 

Several details on the concept suggest it is not far from being a viable production car, such as the towing-eye cover on the front bumper and the presence of a reversing camera.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
