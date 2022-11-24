BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bertone GB110 revealed as 1100bhp hypercar
Bertone GB110 revealed as 1100bhp hypercar

Italian design house returns with 236mph anniversary edition that runs on fuel made with recycled plastic
News
3 mins read
21 December 2022

Italian design house Bertone has announced its comeback with the reveal of the new GB110 hypercar. 

Limited to just 33 units, the new model celebrates the firm's 110th anniversary and is the first car to be launched under new leadership from Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci. 

Bertone has not revealed what powers the GB110, however it has confirmed the car produces 1100bhp with 811lb ft of torque and is able to run entirely on fuel made from recycled plastic, while still complying with Euro 6 emissions standards. The firm has not offered any further technical details on this new fuel.

The GB110 will reach 62mph in 2.79sec, 124mph in 6.79sec and go on to an alleged top speed of 236mph, making it slightly slower than the 261mph Bugatti Chiron. It sends power to all four wheels through a seven-speed gearbox. 

Company CEO Jean-Franck Ricci said: “What we are looking for is a strong acceleration and low weight for a maximum of pleasure. But at the same time it’s designed for everyday use and built with ergonomics and comfort in mind.”

The GB110 features independent double wishbone suspension at the front and rear with four-way adjustable dampers.

Design-wise, the exterior takes influence from the firm's 1950s and '70s production vehicles. For example, triangular side vents evoke the 1970 Lancia Stratos Zero concept, while the low-swept front end recalls the wedge shape of the original Lamborghini Countach.

At the front, squared-off LED headlamps give way to a sharp, angular bonnet and bumper, with what appears to be a carbonfibre front splitter and multiple intake vents. Moving to the side, the car has scissor doors, and the B-pillar extends to meet the rear wheel arch in a 'C' formation to give the car a Chiron-esque look.

The rear bumper features four stacked quad exhuasts and an intricately-detailed LED taillamp pattern.

Very few details were shared about the car's interior, however pictures show an interior vaguley reminiscent of the Nuccio, unveiled in 2012 as Bertone's first self-badged car, with a driver-centric cockpit and what appers to be a fully digital driver's display. 

The new GB110 marks the design house’s comeback having gone bankrupt in 2014 after near misses in 2007 and 2011, with the brand purchased by brothers Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci – who operate technology consultancy Akka – in 2016.

Two years later, Akka unveiled the Smart Bertone, a thorough revision of the Smart Fortwo Electric Drive. Its power was boosted from 79bhp to 276bhp thanks to an additional motor and a Formula 1-inspired kinetic energy recovery system (KERS), allowing it to deliver a whopping 1696lb ft through all four wheels.

An aggressive bodykit and rear spoiler designed in-house were added to emphasise the car’s sporting credentials.

Akka’s portfolio covers the entire process of developing a car, from manufacturing concepts to electrical systems and more, with autonomous driving technology in the pipeline.

The company has previously worked with the likes of Aston Martin, Ford and the Volkswagen Group, among others.

Given its wealth of experience, it is likely that the consultancy will play a key role in the development of the GB110. 

No price has yet been disclosed for the new car, nor a time when it may go on sale. However, given its new fuelling technology and overall performance, we expect it to be priced alongside, if slightly higher than, the £2.5 million Bugatti Chiron. 

Peter Cavellini 21 December 2022

I think this Bertone styling stands up to criticism, it's not blatantly a copy of another famous brand, the thing that bothers me is, what it's powered by, can it use ordinary fuel?, and they're going to make 33 of them, unlike others who are only making one.

martin_66 21 December 2022

Hello?  Is that Bertone?  I've got Lamborghini on the line - they want their Huracan back!

Peter Cavellini 24 November 2022

Er, from the vague silhouette I don't see much of a clue, it if anything looks generic and quoting facts and figures doesn't only sounds prospective, the Stratos however is the one I'd like to see what they come up with, Lamborghini did the Countach and successive models, this concept, idea or whatever they are calling it will have to be a big move on.

