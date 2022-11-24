Bertone GB110 revealed as 1100bhp hypercar

Italian design house Bertone has announced its comeback with the reveal of the new GB110 hypercar.

Limited to just 33 units, the new model celebrates the firm's 110th anniversary and is the first car to be launched under new leadership from Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci.

Bertone has not revealed what powers the GB110, however it has confirmed the car produces 1100bhp with 811lb ft of torque and is able to run entirely on fuel made from recycled plastic, while still complying with Euro 6 emissions standards. The firm has not offered any further technical details on this new fuel.

The GB110 will reach 62mph in 2.79sec, 124mph in 6.79sec and go on to an alleged top speed of 236mph, making it slightly slower than the 261mph Bugatti Chiron. It sends power to all four wheels through a seven-speed gearbox.

Company CEO Jean-Franck Ricci said: “What we are looking for is a strong acceleration and low weight for a maximum of pleasure. But at the same time it’s designed for everyday use and built with ergonomics and comfort in mind.”

The GB110 features independent double wishbone suspension at the front and rear with four-way adjustable dampers.

Design-wise, the exterior takes influence from the firm's 1950s and '70s production vehicles. For example, triangular side vents evoke the 1970 Lancia Stratos Zero concept, while the low-swept front end recalls the wedge shape of the original Lamborghini Countach.

At the front, squared-off LED headlamps give way to a sharp, angular bonnet and bumper, with what appears to be a carbonfibre front splitter and multiple intake vents. Moving to the side, the car has scissor doors, and the B-pillar extends to meet the rear wheel arch in a 'C' formation to give the car a Chiron-esque look.