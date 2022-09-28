Bentley Bentayga S and Azure gain V6 hybrid powertrains for 2023

The Bentley Bentayga S and Bentley Bentayga Azure will get hybrid variants in the UK next year, gaining an electrically assisted V6 powertrain in place of a 4.0-litre 542bhp V8 engine.

The two luxury SUVs will join five other hybrid models – including the existing, standard Bentayga hybrid and Bentley Flying Spur S hybrid - and their arrival means 50% of the firm's line-up is now sold with an electrified powertrain.

Power comes from an uprated version of the powertrain used in the standard Bentayga hybrid. It combines a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine with a 134bhp electric motor, which is powered by an 18kWh battery.

Total power stands at 456bhp - 80bhp less than the full-fat V8 - and both cars complete the 0-62mph sprint in 5.3sec. Bentley also claims both cars can achieve more than 27 miles on electric-only power.

Other key changes include further adjustments to the Bentayga’s mechanicals. The firm says the chassis is now 15% stiffer on the Azure, which allows for a “more dynamic” tune for the electronic stability control system.

Bentley says Azure cars are more geared towards comfort, with a “quiet, refined driving experience”. The firm claims the Azure is between 4% and 26% quieter than its rivals.

It sits on a set of 22in wheels and gains interior mood lighting, heated steering wheel and chrome on its exterior bumpers. A Front Seat Comfort pack is also included, with 22-way adjustability and heating and ventilation.