Bentley Bentayga S and Azure gain V6 hybrid powertrains for 2023

Variants join five other hybrid models as firm aims to offer electrified cars across range by 2025
28 September 2022

The Bentley Bentayga S and Bentley Bentayga Azure will get hybrid variants in the UK next year, gaining an electrically assisted V6 powertrain in place of a 4.0-litre 542bhp V8 engine. 

The two luxury SUVs will join five other hybrid models – including the existing, standard Bentayga hybrid and Bentley Flying Spur S hybrid - and their arrival means 50% of the firm's line-up is now sold with an electrified powertrain.

Power comes from an uprated version of the powertrain used in the standard Bentayga hybrid. It combines a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine with a 134bhp electric motor, which is powered by an 18kWh battery. 

Total power stands at 456bhp - 80bhp less than the full-fat V8 - and both cars complete the 0-62mph sprint in 5.3sec. Bentley also claims both cars can achieve more than 27 miles on electric-only power. 

Other key changes include further adjustments to the Bentayga’s mechanicals. The firm says the chassis is now 15% stiffer on the Azure, which allows for a “more dynamic” tune for the electronic stability control system. 

Bentley says Azure cars are more geared towards comfort, with a “quiet, refined driving experience”. The firm claims the Azure is between 4% and 26% quieter than its rivals. 

It sits on a set of 22in wheels and gains interior mood lighting, heated steering wheel and chrome on its exterior bumpers. A Front Seat Comfort pack is also included, with 22-way adjustability and heating and ventilation.

 

The Bentayga S, meanwhile, comes exclusively with a unique hybrid sports exhaust system, the sound of which can be pumped into the cabin. 

This variant features Bentley’s Blackline specification, which adds polished metal to several exterior features as well as black for the door mirrors, side sills, headlight surrounds and radiator grille. 

A set of 22in wheels is standard, with a choice of black, silver or polished metal finishes. The rear of the car also features a speed-style tailgate spoiler, black tailpipes and dark tinted lights. 

Bentley told Autocar that both cars will go on sale in the first quarter of next year but did not confirm pricing. The model is already on sale in other markets in Europe.

Bentley is aiming to offer every model with a hybrid powertrain by 2025, when it will also launch its first all-electric model. 

