Audi threatened with additional Dieselgate fines in Germany

The German transport ministry has threatened to issue Audi with further fines if it does not meet upcoming deadlines for the retrofitting of manipulated diesel models with new software, according to German media reports.

Bild am Sonntag claims it has sighted documents revealing the German transport ministry has issued Audi with an ultimatum in relation to a demand originally made in 2017 to rid diesels of so-called “cheat software”.

It is said to lay out conditions that could see the German car maker slapped with fines should it not meet a 26 September deadline for the retrofitting of V6 and V8 diesel models with EU6 certification.

The retrofit measures are aimed at bringing various Audi models up to a legal state by adding software code that does not include manipulation measures that can lead to significantly higher emissions on the road than in test conditions.