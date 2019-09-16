Audi threatened with additional Dieselgate fines in Germany

The German transport ministry has threatened to issue Audi with further fines if it does not meet upcoming deadlines for the retrofitting of manipulated diesel models with new software, according to German media reports.
Bild am Sonntag claims it has sighted documents revealing the German transport ministry has issued Audi with an ultimatum in relation to a demand originally made in 2017 to rid diesels of so-called “cheat software”.
It is said to lay out conditions that could see the German car maker slapped with fines should it not meet a 26 September deadline for the retrofitting of V6 and V8 diesel models with EU6 certification.
The retrofit measures are aimed at bringing various Audi models up to a legal state by adding software code that does not include manipulation measures that can lead to significantly higher emissions on the road than in test conditions.
xxxx
As I said before
All owners should ask for at least a free service or refuse to hand it in! Make VAG pay!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
jennie dunleavy
jennie dunleavy
sabre
jennie dunleavy wrote:
It seems that a lot of money can be earned through Dieselgate
AlanMac44
No Chance
Audi Aberdeen called me and asked to take my car for the recall update. I informed them I would have to drive 80 mile round trip to do it at my expense and their answer was, they had free tea and coffee. I know from other people that the economy in the car will get worse after the update. They needed it for the day and couldn't give me a courtesy car for many weeks. I told them I wasn't doing it unless it messed with the warranty; which it won't.
So no free service, no courtesy car, no apology. Told them politly NO!
xxxx
Yep, but as the story goes
Yep, but as the story goes they might get fined if the job isn't done. Hold your ground you never know the digestives might get upgraded to Hob Nobs
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Peter Cavellini
Said it before....
I’ll say it again, who is next?
Peter Cavellini.
sabre
Dieselgate
It seems that the Dieselgate affair promoted rather than inhibited VW comanies. Lucky VW!!
