Fast Fords will survive into the electric era

Audi A6 E-tron gets £7k price cut with new entry-level model

Electric saloon line-up bolstered with more affordable variant plus new four-wheel-drive model

Charlie Martin Autocar
29 October 2024

Audi has introduced a new variant of the A6 E-tron that cuts the executive EV's starting price by £7400.

It swaps the 362bhp motor and 94.9kWh battery featured in the previous entry-level A6, the Performance, for units with 322bhp and 75.8kWh of capacity.

This decreases its range from 463 miles to 382 miles in the saloon and from 437 miles down to 361 in the Avant estate.

Straight-line performance takes a small hit too: the new variant’s 6.0sec 0-62mph time (with launch control engaged) is 0.6sec slower than the Performance's.

Similarly, the maximum charge rate the battery can accept is down from 270kW to 225kW.

Nonetheless, Audi claims a 10-80% charging time of 21 minutes, meaning the time it takes to refill is no longer than that of the more expensive models.

The trim hierarchy for the nameless new variant mirrors that of the rest of the A6 E-tron range. 

Entry-level Sport is £62,500, S Line is £66,000 and time-limited Edition 1 is £71,000. 

The corresponding Avant models cost £64,300, £67,800 and £72,800.

Audi has also announced the addition of a new four-wheel-drive A6 E-tron, which slots into the range between the Performance and the hotter S6.

Named the Quattro, it uses the 362bhp Performance motor at the rear and adds a second asynchronous motor up front. The two combine to put out up to 456bhp, cutting the car’s 0-62mph time to 4.5sec (or 4.7sec when launch control is disengaged). 

The 94.9kWh battery pack yields a range of 438 miles in the Quattro saloon and 415 miles in the Quattro Avant. Prices start at £75,000.

Deliveries of the A6 E-tron will begin by the end of March 2025, Audi said.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

