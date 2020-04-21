Aston Martin Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins to be built in UK

Zagato CEO Andrea Zagato calls the pair "the perfect garage for a collector with two models that represent 100 years, from the foundation of Zagato and 60 years of collaboration with Aston Martin.

"The Speedster represents the purest form of sport and freedom while the Coupé is the most classic and timeless model. Most car collectors have started collections that are never quite complete. This collection, instead, is complete and may stand by itself."

This being a rather more bespoke buying process than any ‘regular’ Aston Martin, customers receive a special gift box once an order is placed. They can then specify every element of their new models at Aston’s design facility in Switzerland before being invited to watch some of the build process at R-Reforged’s new base.

A full reveal of the V12 Zagato Heritage Twins is pegged for the summer, with deliveries due in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Q&A with David Fairbairn, director, R-Reforged

Tell us more about R-Reforged

"R-Reforged was formed in 2018 and is the automotive division of AF Racing AG. We’re focused on what we describe as vehicle refinement and small-scale production, creating highly crafted and highly desirable bespoke products."

How did this project come about?

"A life-long Aston Martin fan, AF Racing founder Dr Andreas Baenziger bought a Zagato car and quickly built a warm relationship with Andrea and Marella Zagato. They discussed possible projects in order to work together and the idea for the Aston Martin Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins was born."

What is R-Reforged’s role in this project?

"R-Reforged is the lead for this programme and will be responsible for the engineering, development and manufacture of the 19 sets of Twins in new facilities located in Warwick. We will liaise with the customer throughout the commissioning process, ensuring it is a discreet, special and personal experience. We will also source the original vehicles; we have already purchased a number of Vantage models, including some ‘zero mileage’ cars."

Explain the engineering involved.

"There is significant engineering involved for both cars but particularly so with the Speedster. That’s also the car that we think will surprise and impress people performance-wise. Like the Coupé, it’s fitted with the most powerful Vantage engine but benefits from removing the heavy roof mechanism. Factor in cumulative gains from the all-new carbonfibre body, lighter forged wheels and other chassis revisions, and it will be substantially more responsive and, like the Coupé, drive beautifully. By making both of these cars thrilling to drive, we want owners to actually want to use them and enjoy every experience.

"Having grown our engineering team, we are now moving forward with the next stage of development that includes validating the revised roll-over deployment mechanism, aero-mapping and high-speed testing the new active wing, as well as comprehensive damper tuning on both UK and European roads. Engineering director Adam Donfrancesco believes the Speedster could be the lightest Vantage and his team has set itself a target of achieving this. We have already specified a titanium exhaust and are evaluating other opportunities such as swapping the traditional battery for a lithium ion version."