Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato: 10 reborn classics near completion

Aston Martin is gearing up to begin deliveries of its limited-run DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, with ten customerexamples nearing completion at the firm’s Newport Pagnell-based Heritage Division.

Each car is the result of around 4500 hours of labour carried out by the engineers, handcrafted using what Aston calls "artisan coachbuilding skills", including techniques more commonplace in the middle of the last century.

The first completed DB4 GT Zagato Continuation model was shown at the Le Mans 24 Hours in June. It was painted in Rosso Maja, a colour mixed by paint supplier Max Meyer specially for use on the original Zagato DB4.

Inside, carbonfibre race seats are trimmed in black leather, as are the door cards and headliner, with carpets decorated to match. A full FIA-approved roll cage and period-correct race instrumentation also feature.

As well as the 19 DB4 GT Zagato Continuation models being produced, the same number of a bespoke new supercar, called the DBS GT Zagato, are scheduled for production, but the two models will only be available to buy as a package – at a cost of £6 million for the set, before tax.