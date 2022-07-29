Aston Martin Valkyrie owners “enjoying” cars despite early software issues – Stroll

Aston Martin Valkyrie customers are “enjoying” their cars as planned, despite reports of various technical issues besetting the cars delivered to date, according to executive chairman Lawrence Stroll.

So far, Aston Martin has reported delivering 27 Valkyries to customers, with 38 assembled. The firm has acknowledged the difficulties developing the £2.5 million, Adrian Newey-penned hypercar, which led to the project running behind schedule and engineers from the Formula 1 team having to be drafted in to resolve issues.

Stroll has previously highlighted the complexity of the project, saying: “This is a Formula 1 car for the road. No other manufacturer would have the courage to do something like this. We have a complexity issue in building the car. We overestimated the amount of cars we could build until we started building.”

Now Stroll has dismissed reports of customers with delivered cars having ongoing issues with them, although he did admit there was an initial software issue with the first batch of Valkyries that needed resolving.

“The earlier cars had a software bug, as all new cars do, but the customers were made aware of that and it was dealt with,” said Stroll. "Now the customers are enjoying the cars as they are delivered.”