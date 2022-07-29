BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin Valkyrie owners “enjoying” cars despite early software issues – Stroll
UP NEXT
2023 Mercedes-AMG GT to be crowned by 831bhp plug-in hybrid

Aston Martin Valkyrie owners “enjoying” cars despite early software issues – Stroll

Chairman Lawrence Stroll says now-resolved software bug affected early examples of the Aston Martin Valkyrie
Jim Holder
News
1 min read
29 July 2022

Aston Martin Valkyrie customers are “enjoying” their cars as planned, despite reports of various technical issues besetting the cars delivered to date, according to executive chairman Lawrence Stroll.

So far, Aston Martin has reported delivering 27 Valkyries to customers, with 38 assembled. The firm has acknowledged the difficulties developing the £2.5 million, Adrian Newey-penned hypercar, which led to the project running behind schedule and engineers from the Formula 1 team having to be drafted in to resolve issues.

Stroll has previously highlighted the complexity of the project, saying: “This is a Formula 1 car for the road. No other manufacturer would have the courage to do something like this. We have a complexity issue in building the car. We overestimated the amount of cars we could build until we started building.”

Related articles

Now Stroll has dismissed reports of customers with delivered cars having ongoing issues with them, although he did admit there was an initial software issue with the first batch of Valkyries that needed resolving.

“The earlier cars had a software bug, as all new cars do, but the customers were made aware of that and it was dealt with,” said Stroll. "Now the customers are enjoying the cars as they are delivered.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review

View all latest drives