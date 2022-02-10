BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin sports cars to be radically reinvented for 2023
UP NEXT
Hyundai Ioniq 5 gains bigger battery and new technology

Aston Martin sports cars to be radically reinvented for 2023

Vantage, DB11 and DBS will gain new suspension, powertrains, gearboxes and infotainment
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
10 February 2022

Aston Martin's front-engined sports cars – the Vantage, DB11 and DBS – will be so heavily updated in 2023 that company chairman Lawrence Stroll said they will be more like "all-new cars". 

Chief among the upgrades for each will be a revamped suspension system, engines and gearboxes, and crucially, completely overhauled interiors.

"Finally, Aston Martin gets touchscreens," said Stroll, confirming they will do away with the ageing Mercedes-Benz-derived trackpad system they have used since launch. Under the terms of an earlier agreement with Mercedes, Aston Martin could only deploy technology in its own cars which had been in Mercedes models for three years. 

Related articles

"How can you have an Aston Martin that sells for £150,000 with three-year-old technology? It is a silly thing the previous management agreed to," said Stroll.

He added that, while the systems will be brought into line with the latest technology on the market, Aston will differentiate its platform from that of Mercedes with "our own faces, our own voices - a proper English accent". 

It is all part of a move to ramp up sales of front-engined sports cars to 4000 units per year, Stroll explained. "That is the true consumer demand," he said.

An early stage of Stroll's turnaround plan for Aston Martin centred around reducing the company's output to meet demand, rather than building for wholesale. He said the company has only built cars to order since April 2021, and sold 400 more cars to retail customers than it did to wholesale last year. 

Hinting at how radically evolved the new cars will be, Stroll told reporters: "You'll be very impressed with the all-new 'front-engines' next year. There's no similarity at all to the current cars," he said, but added that there will be "some carry-over" at the rear end.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Lexus ES 300 F Sport 2022 first drive review lead

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin’s cheapest model takes a big step up into the 21st century

Read our review
Back to top

The updated trio, Stroll said, will be "what those cars should have always felt like". 

Car Review
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Importantly, he confirmed any engine changes won't extend to a removal of the DBS's 5.2-litre V12. The Vantage and DB11's twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 is likely to be uprated in line with AMG's most recent offerings.

A reveal is expected around the end of the year ahead of sales beginning in 2023, though it remains unclear whether Aston will launch all three models at once.

Used cars for sale

 Aston Martin Vantage 2dr Zf 8 Speed Auto
2020
£22,495
13,028miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift
2017
£69,900
20,655miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift
2016
£69,950
39,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift
2018
£78,990
11,897miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift
2017
£79,900
18,347miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift
2017
£79,950
6,280miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage Amr 2dr Sportshift Ii
2019
£86,495
2,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage 2dr Zf 8 Speed Auto
2018
£87,900
26,752miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift Iii
2016
£89,995
38,436miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Lexus ES 300 F Sport 2022 first drive review lead

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

View all latest drives