Aston Martin to showcase electric car plans on 27 June

Aston Martin will give details of the new cars it will launch over the next five years – including plug-in hybrids and battery-electric cars – at its capital markets day on 27 June, chairman Lawrence Stroll has confirmed.

The marque’s first electric car is “on schedule” to arrive in 2026, Stroll said in an interview, despite the fact that “I don’t have many customers asking me for a BEV”.

It will be a “new product” on a “new platform”, not a case of “putting batteries in an old platform”, according to chief creative officer Marek Reichman.

This new platform won't come from any tie-up with Geely (which recently raised its stake in Aston to 17%), technical boss Roberto Fedeli confirmed.

“You will see we have a different target, we have in mind something completely different to the technology out there already,” said Fedeli. “Our thought is that electric is not a powertrain but a new vehicle dynamic. For this reason, we have in mind our own road map.”

Stroll was more bullish about the opportunity provided by plug-in hybrids, saying the technology would “last well into the 2030s”.

Aston’s first PHEV will be the Valhalla supercar, revealed in production form last year and due on sale by the end of 2024.

The British firm will also reveal “the balance of ICE cars coming over the next 18 months”, said Stroll.

These will be the seven models following the DB12 in replacing the members of Aston's existing DB11, Vantage and DBS ranges, with a drop-top DB12 Volante tipped to arrive first.

The new Vantage will follow shortly after, evolving into a more overtly sporting model to differentiate it from the larger DB12.

The new line-up will lay the foundation for Stroll’s ambition of building 10,000 cars per year, with each made to order on an 18-24-month wait list.