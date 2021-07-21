Aston Martin launches new configurator for updated 2021 line-up

Aston Martin has updated each model in its line-up for 2021 – showcasing the changes via a new configurator platform – as the latest step in CEO Tobias Moers' radical Project Horizon transformation plan.

Claimed to simplify the specification process and to allow customers "to intuitively create their most desired Aston Martin", Gaydon's new configurator has been developed in partnership with digitalisation firm MHP, and is based on gaming company Epic's Unreal software - known for forming the basis of hit video game Fortnite.

It is said to offer "immersive" three-dimensional, high-definition renderings of customers' created cars, with the ability to zoom in on fine details and play a full video of the final product, with a choice of backgrounds.

At any point in the configuration process, customers will now be able to start a conversation with an Aston Martin representative, schedule a meeting with a dealer or download a personalised brochure of their specified car.

Aston claims that since its re-entry into Formula 1 at the beginning of the 2021 season, it has seen "very high levels of traffic" on its website and configurator, and says it registers a spike in interest every time the Vantage F1 safety car or DBX medical car appears on screen.

Moers said: "Like many businesses, a proportion of our customers switched over to online buying during the pandemic, so we have improved this process to allow remote customers to receive the full Aston Martin experience.”

In launching the configurator, Aston has shown off a raft of tweaks for its Vantage, DB11, DBS Superleggera and DBX models.

Most notably, the DB11 has had its V8's output boosted from 503bhp to 528bhp – the same as the hardcore Vantage F1 edition built to celebrate the marque's reappearance in Formula 1. Top speed is now pegged at 192mph, and Aston claims it offers a broader torque band across the rev range.

The DB11 can also now be specified with optional 'Sports Plus' seats, which provide extra support at the top and bottom in dynamic driving situations.

Elsewhere, the top-rung, V12-powered DBS has dropped its Superleggera moniker, while the V12-powered DB11 has dropped the AMR (Aston Martin Racing) suffix. Aston says it made these changes to "simplify nomenclature across the range and focus the offering to customers".

Meanwhile, both the Vantage and DBS are offered with new 21in wheel designs, while the DBX is offered with a set of 23in items at the top end – as well as the new Sports Plus seats and wireless smartphone charging.

Also, three new trim packages – Create, Accelerate and Inspire – are now available across the line-up, providing unique combinations of colours, materials and finishes.