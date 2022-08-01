BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin expected to reveal V12 Vantage roadster this week
New Aston Martin DBR22 is £1.5m, V12 speedster

Aston Martin expected to reveal V12 Vantage roadster this week

Car will be unveiled for the first time at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
News
2 mins read
1 August 2022

Aston Martin is expected to reveal a roadster version of the recent V12 Vantage at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this week, which will join the “ultra-exclusive” Aston Martin DBR22 speedster also making its debut at the US event.  

Talking about the as-yet-confirmed car, Aston Martin said it will be a high-performance model in a similar vein to the Aston Martin DBX 707Aston Martin V12 Vantage and Aston Martin Valkyrie

If the model is the V12 Vantage Roadster, spied in near-production guise this week, it would fill an important gap in Aston Martin’s range. The last V12 Vantage Roadster model went off sale in 2018, although the V8 is available as a convertible.

Aston Martin described it as a “truly thrilling performance-focused model” with “high-octane emotion and intense driving pleasure”, set to be revealed on Friday 19 August at its private club at the American motor show. 

On the “ultra-exclusive” DB22 – revealed yesterday – Aston said it has been created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the company's bespoke Q by Aston Martin service. 

The speedster is a highly strung tribute to the firm's legendary 1950s race cars, and  “encapsulate the brand’s winning track bloodline, with a nod to success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans”.

Both cars will showcase the new Aston Martin creative identity, which includes changes to its logo for the first time since 2003. The company said it adjusted its creative image in a bid to appeal to a broader market audience. 

Aston Martin also said it would update the public on the development of the Valhalla. It will present the interior of its radical, mid-engined Ferrari SF90 Stradale rival for the first time, and potential buyers will have the opportunity to sit inside. 

The Valhalla, which is powered by a 937bhp V8 hybrid powertrain and limited to 999 examples, made its first US appearance at Pebble Beach last year. 

“As one of the premier luxury events in the world, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is an important opportunity for Aston Martin to connect with our loyal customers and showcase our latest product offering,” said Aston Martin marketing boss Renato Bisignani.

“We look forward to celebrating Aston Martin’s new era of performance at Pebble Beach and displaying our iconic ultra-luxury models, including a world-first reveal of an exciting new model and the public debut of another thrilling addition to our breathtaking portfolio.”

jason_recliner 16 August 2022

Brutish and beautiful, still a little bit rough and raw. Textbook Aston.

bgreenstone 1 August 2022

Waiting for Symanski to rip on Marek Reichman in 3... 2... 1...

MisterMR44 2 August 2022
bgreenstone wrote:

Waiting for Symanski to rip on Marek Reichman in 3... 2... 1...

Ha ha!! I was just about to write the same thing...!! Any minute now... come on Symanski... don't let us down...!

