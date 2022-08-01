Aston Martin expected to reveal V12 Vantage roadster this week

Aston Martin is expected to reveal a roadster version of the recent V12 Vantage at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this week, which will join the “ultra-exclusive” Aston Martin DBR22 speedster also making its debut at the US event.

Talking about the as-yet-confirmed car, Aston Martin said it will be a high-performance model in a similar vein to the Aston Martin DBX 707, Aston Martin V12 Vantage and Aston Martin Valkyrie.

If the model is the V12 Vantage Roadster, spied in near-production guise this week, it would fill an important gap in Aston Martin’s range. The last V12 Vantage Roadster model went off sale in 2018, although the V8 is available as a convertible.

Aston Martin described it as a “truly thrilling performance-focused model” with “high-octane emotion and intense driving pleasure”, set to be revealed on Friday 19 August at its private club at the American motor show.

On the “ultra-exclusive” DB22 – revealed yesterday – Aston said it has been created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the company's bespoke Q by Aston Martin service.

The speedster is a highly strung tribute to the firm's legendary 1950s race cars, and “encapsulate the brand’s winning track bloodline, with a nod to success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans”.

Both cars will showcase the new Aston Martin creative identity, which includes changes to its logo for the first time since 2003. The company said it adjusted its creative image in a bid to appeal to a broader market audience.

Aston Martin also said it would update the public on the development of the Valhalla. It will present the interior of its radical, mid-engined Ferrari SF90 Stradale rival for the first time, and potential buyers will have the opportunity to sit inside.