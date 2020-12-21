BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger: deliveries of 007-themed special begin
Analysis: Joe Biden vows to electrify the US

Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger: deliveries of 007-themed special begin

First examples of the limited-run £3.3 million gadget-packed recreation reach their owners
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
21 December 2020

The first deliveries of the limited-run Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation, an exact replica of the car featured in the James Bond film complete with working gadgets, have begun – with the British firm gathering five of the 25 examples together to mark the occasion.

The £3.3 million creation is an exact replica of the DB5 driven by 007 in Goldfinger, with each handcrafted by Aston Martin Works in Newport Pagnell. More than 4500 hours were spent constructing each example, using original body panels and a 4.0-litre 290bhp in-line six-cylinder engine driven through a five-speed transmission.

The 25 cars – one for each James Bond film so far – have all been sold, with buyers in Europe, the US and the Middle East. With deliveries under way, Aston Martin gained permission from five buyers to use their cars for a photoshoot, which will likely be the only time that so many examples will be in a single location.

The shoot included a demonstration of several of the working gadgets on the car, which were designed with the help of 007 special effects expert Chris Corbould. They include rotating numberplates – using the licence numbers seen in the film – a ‘bulletproof’ rear deflector, headlight ‘machine guns’, battering rams, an oil spray system and a smokescreen. 

Latest Drives

Audi A3 TFSIe 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSIe 2020 UK review
Mercedes S-Class S500 2020 (LHD) UK first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4Matic L 2020 UK review
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK review
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK first drive - hero front
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK review
Dacia Sandero TCE 90 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCE 90 2020 UK review

The interior of the cars features an armrest containing the hidden gadget switchgear, a radar console and a telephone built into the driver’s door. Although the ejector seat could not be included for safety reasons, the roof panel can be removed to simulate the effect.

Because of the gadgets, the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation models are not road legal.

