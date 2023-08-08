BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Armoured BMW i7 is luxury electric car for heads of state
UP NEXT
Ford Fiesta remains UK’s favourite used car

Armoured BMW i7 is luxury electric car for heads of state

Both 7 Series and electric i7 recieve protective glass, a stronger chassis and explosive protection
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
8 August 2023

BMW has revealed armoured versions of its flagship saloon, featuring protective glass, a stronger chassis and bodywork capable of protecting against explosives. 

The new BMW 7 Series Protection represents the first time the current generation of 7 Series has received an armoured edition. The electric BMW i7 also gains a Protection model.

Each car gains an armoured steel body, named the BMW Protection Core, strengthening the doors, underbody and roof. The firm said it offers “maximum protection” against explosives, bullets, drone attacks and hand grenades. 

Related articles

In addition, it features protective glass rated VPAM 10 - the highest level of protection for civilian protection vehicles.

The 7 Series Protection is VR9-rated, meaning it can hold off ballistic attacks from weapons travelling up to speeds of 820 metres per second. 

It also offers PAS 300 blast resistance, plus a self-sealing fuel tank to prevent loss of fuel. 

Other equipment includes a set of specifically developed PAX 20in light-alloy wheels, which are geared with a run-flat ring to allow driving up to speeds of 50mph when the tyres are devoid of air.

As a result of the protective bodywork, performance for the two cars is reduced.

The i7 Protection gets 536bhp and 549lb ft of torque from two electric motors. In the standard i7, that would mean a 0-62mph sprint of 4.7sec, but this doubles in the i7 Protection to 9.0sec. Top speed is limited to 99mph. 

The 7 Series Protection, meanwhile, is equipped with a 4.4-litre V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine with 522bhp and 553lb ft. Its 0-62mph sprint drops from 6.6sec to 4.2sec. Top speed is limited to 130mph. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
01 BMW I7 RT 2023 lead driving

BMW i7

Munich’s new flagship arrives as technology-laden electric luxury saloon to rival Mercedes-Benz EQS

Read our review
Back to top

Based on the design of each model’s M Sport variant, both are discreetly styled on the outside, with a solid black exterior paint. However, blue police lights are fitted to the roof and the inside of the rear windscreen.

BMW’s history with armoured vehicles extends back more than 40 years, starting with the BMW 7 Series Security Vehicle in 1978. 

Two further generations of the 7 Series would serve as protection vehicles until the introduction of the BMW X5 Security in 2004. Both the 7 Series and X5 have since continually featured in the firm’s armoured model line-up.

Car Review
BMW i7
01 BMW I7 RT 2023 lead driving
Read our full road test review
Read more

The new 7 Series Protection and i7 Protection are set to be built at the firm’s Dingolfing plant in Germany.

Both will be on public display for the first time at the Munich motor show next month before first deliveries begin in December. 

used BMW i7 cars for sale

BMW 7 Series 60 105.7kWh M Sport Auto XDrive 4dr
2023
£139,990
3,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BMW 7 Series 60 105.7kWh M Sport Auto XDrive 4dr
2023
£114,950
6,922miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 2 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives