Apollo reveals sports car prototype to preview future EVs

German supercar maker Apollo has revealed an electric sports car prototype, previewing technology that will underpin its future EVs.

The Bavaria-based firm, which in its original guise produced the Gumpert Apollo from 2005 and in 2017 unveiled the Apollo Intensa Emozione, has been developing the G2J for more than two years.

The rolling prototype is constructed of lightweight composite materials, including carbonfibre, and takes the form of a sleek, aerodynamic sports car with a space-age design.

No powertrain or performance details have been revealed, but Apollo claims the prototype is currently being used to test and refine its powertrain, connectivity and digital-ecosystem technology.

While it previews the firm’s future electric cars, the design of the G2J isn't indicative of Apollo's upcoming electric sports car concept.

That car will be revealed later this year, with design inspiration drawn from the Intensa Emozione and its planned successor, the Apollo Project Evo.

“Today Apollo Future Mobility Group signals its intent to define the performance-EV mobility experience by revealing the advanced engineering prototype codenamed G2J,” said chairman Eric Ho. "This will underpin a highly exciting and anticipated suite of new electric performance vehicles.

“The beautiful form of this test car is just a hint of the future design of a series of performance cars that will take the Apollo hypercar DNA and apply it to create the most exciting sporting-focused EVs on the planet.

“This is just the beginning, and we're delighted that customers and fans of the brand from around the world will be kept informed throughout the exhaustive testing, proving and refining programme that will serve as the foundation for Apollo’s ambitions to become the globe’s defining performance EV brand.”