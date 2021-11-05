Apollo to enter electric car ranks with new luxury saloon

Apollo Automobil – the firm formerly known as Gumpert – has revealed its plans to enter the electric car ranks with a luxury saloon concept at the 2021 China International Import Expo.

The stylish EVision S, which is slated for customers deliveries in 2023, is one of a number of models being developed by the German supercar maker's newly formed EV offshoot, Apollo Future Mobility Group, following extensive investments and acquisitions in recent years.

Described as a “progressive showcase of Apollo Automobil’s vision for the future of electric mobility”, the EVision S concept has been conceived to offer greater usability and practicality than the company’s supercars.

The exterior espouses what Apollo calls its Fast Forward design language, with a coupé-like profile, heavily structured surfaces and distinctive detailing, including hockey-stick headlights and a full-width rear light bar. It's more than five metres long and more than two metres wide.

The striking styling is expected to be retained for the production model, which is currently being engineered at research-and-development centres in Germany and China.

Although Apollo is yet to reveal technical details, it's continuing development of a new 800V silicon-carbide (SiC) dual inverter in co-operation with Japanese electronic-components maker ROHM.

This inverter is planned to be coupled with two 800V axial-flux electric motors as part of a modular electric driveline showcased in Shanghai as the Crate Powertrain.

As well as being earmarked for future Apollo EVs, it will be offered to third parties, according to Apollo Future Mobility Group CEO Ho King Fung.

The EVision S will be followed by the EVision X, a luxury electric SUV to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, which has been previewed through a darkened image. Both EVs are planned to go into production in China by the end of 2023.

Apollo's main business is as a provider of engineering services outsourcing (ESO) to clients including Audi, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Lamborghini and Volkswagen. It also manufactures the Intensa Emozione V12 hypercar in ultra-low volumes in Germany.