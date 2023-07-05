Alpine A110 S Enstone Edition celebrates firm's Formula 1 team

Alpine has unveiled the limited-run A110 S Enstone Edition as a celebration of its UK-based Formula 1 racing team.

Revealed at the Alpine F1 Team headquarters in Enstone, Oxfordshire, ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, it costs £73,030 (€85,000).

Orders will be taken from tomorrow (6 July), with the production run limited to 300 examples.

Over the standard A110, the Enstone Edition gets an interior clad in black microfibre with grey stitching, decorated with carbonfibre trim pieces hewn in the same workshop as used for Alpine F1 cars. It also gets body-hugging race seats with 'Enstone Edition' embroidering.

The centre console bears the Alpine F1 Team's logo and each car gets a plaque denoting its number from one to 300.

Customers will also be given a personal certificate from the Enstone factory, signed by members of the Alpine F1 team.

A spokesperson for Alpine said the special edition “offers thoroughly British technicality” while giving racing enthusiasts “a unique opportunity to access the excellence and expertise of Alpine F1”.

Customers are offered a choice of two bespoke paint schemes - dark Gris Tonnerre and light Argent Mercure – to contrast with a matt-black bonnet, while a Union Jack motif features prominently on the roof.

As standard, matt-black 18in alloy wheels are backed by silver Brembo brake callipers.

An aero kit will also be available as an option, bringing a deeper chin spoiler and carbonfibre racing flag badges at the rear.