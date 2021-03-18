Alpina B8 Gran Coupe: 600bhp V8 saloon to be revealed next week

Alpina will next week unveil its long-awaited take on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, which will sit alongside uprated versions of the 3 Series, X3, X4, 5 Series, 7 Series and X7 in the Buchloe brand's growing line-up.

The B8 is the latest in a flurry of recent launches from the tuning brand, following the new 3 Series-based B3 and the brand’s take on the new X7 SUV.

As with the B3 and XB7, this 8 Series test car wears the tell-tale addenda of an Alpina model. These include bespoke bumper designs, the trademark multi-spoke wheel design and unique badging. It’s likely, although not yet confirmed, that the same treatment will be applied to the two-door coupé and cabriolet 8 Series models in due course.

The new Alpina four-door will make use of the M850i’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8 rather than the full-fat M8's version. However, it will be tuned to a power output of 600bhp, as is traditional. Using the identically powered B5 for comparison, that would translate to a 0-62mph time of well below four seconds and a top speed breaking the 200mph barrier (Alpina doesn’t use electronic speed limiters).

We can also expect Alpina’s highly acclaimed chassis engineers to work their magic on the 8 Series, giving it a unique suspension tune that prioritises comfort just as much as handling. The interior, too, will receive upholstery upgrades as part of the usual makeover.

Expect pricing to start from around halfway between the standard 8 Series and M8, at around £85,000. More details will be confirmed at the official unveiling.

