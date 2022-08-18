BACK TO ALL NEWS
All-new Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 shows off sleek design
All-new Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 shows off sleek design

New CLE coupé and convertible pair, due 2023, will replace two-door versions of C-Class, E-Class and S-Class
18 August 2022

Mercedes-Benz is putting the finishing touches to the all-new CLE Coupé and CLE Cabriolet ahead of a planned unveiling for the new two-door models in 2023.

And now the range-topping, plug-in hybrid AMG CLE 63 variant has been pictured sporting new design features. 

Wearing a line-obscuring livery, the sporty BMW M4 rival appeared with quad exhausts, sleek headlights and updated alloy-wheel designs. A charging port is also clear on the rear bumper. 

The hot CLE will feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a powerful electric motor and battery. The same powertrain seen in the recently revealed Mercedes-AMG C63, it will make around 670bhp. 

Codenamed C236 and A236, the CLE models are due to be revealed in 2023. They're due to go on sale before the sixth-generation E-Class arrives next year and have been developed as a replacement for six models: the coupé and convertible versions of the C-Class, E-Class and S-Class. 

The development of the two CLE models comes as Mercedes consolidates its R&D spending on ICE models in favour of expanding its line-up of EVs, such as the new EQE saloon, EQE SUV and EQS SUV, all of which are set to hit showrooms within the next 12 months.

The first stage of the consolidation plan was carried out in 2020, when Mercedes ended production of the S-Class Coupé and S-Class Cabriolet. Since then, it has also ushered in a new version of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class exclusively in four and five-door guises.

The basis for the CLE is this newly introduced Mk5 C-Class saloon, which sits on Mercedes’ second-generation MRA platform.

Dimensionally, the new CLE slots between today’s 4686mm-long C-Class Cabriolet and the 4826mm-long E-Class Cabriolet, lining it up as a direct rival to the two-door derivatives of the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series.

The latest photographs of a camouflaged CLE Coupé prototype testing on public roads and on a German race track confirm earlier reports that the new model will feature its own unique styling, with a racier profile and more muscular appearance than the C-Class saloon and C-Class Estate, alongside which it’s due to be produced at Mercedes’ factory in Bremen, Germany.

They also preview what appears to be a new design language at the rear end, featuring thinner, rounder LED brake lights than on those on the current E-Class Coupé.

A CLE Cabriolet was previously spotted in winter testing with a fabric roof, wearing heavier disguise at the rear end.

As with the outgoing C-Class Cabriolet, E-Class Cabriolet and S-Class Cabriolet, the new open-top model receives a multi-layered fabric hood. Similar to that used by the E-Class Cabriolet, it’s designed to stow at the rear of the cabin under a plastic tonneau cover. 

Prototypes of the CLE Coupé have yet to appear in public, but insiders have told Autocar that it has a pillarless roof design in keeping with the existing E-Class Coupé.

Inside, the CLE adopts the cabin architecture of the latest C-Class, including a dashboard featuring a standard-fit digital instrument panel and a portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen of up to 11.9in.

Finer details, including aspects such as the shape of the air vents, are said to be shared with the new E-Class saloon in a bid to give the CLE a suitably upmarket positioning.

As with the new C-Class, the CLE will be offered exclusively with longitudinally mounted four-cylinder engines in both standard and AMG models. 

In keeping with Mercedes’ plans to do away with manual shifters, all models will have a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Milder versions will get rear-wheel drive, while the more performance-oriented models are set to run Mercedes’ 4Matic four-wheel drive system.

abkq 19 August 2022

Under the camo a conventional looking & cautiously designed car emerges.

Seems to be a pointless replacement of MB's unloved coupe-cabriolet line up, which itself is an increasingly marginal genre.

Italstyle 18 August 2022

About time MB rationalized their line up. Too many models.

 

however I'm glad they are reshaping the air vents to improve the image. Whatever will they think of next?

Roadster 18 August 2022

I see the confusing and inconsistent naming convention of Mercedes’ coupe and sports cars continues then with this new CLE. CL currently denotes a 4dr coupe with the last letter signifying the class/car its derived from so in the case of the CLE it should be a 4dr coupe version of the E Class but it’s instead a 2dr coupe/convertible based on the C Class. However, we already have a 4dr coupe version of the E Class, it’s called the CLS. The last time Mercedes used “CL” for 2 door coupes was over a decade ago with the CL and CLK whose names were simply replaced by the cars they were based on (S Class couple and C Class coupe).

 

Interestingly, by calling this new coupe the CLE is Mercedes going to pull off the same con-trick as it did with the previous E-Class coupe by basing it on a car from the class below but marketing it as a car from the class above and pricing it significantly more?

