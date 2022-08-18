All-new Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 shows off sleek design

Mercedes-Benz is putting the finishing touches to the all-new CLE Coupé and CLE Cabriolet ahead of a planned unveiling for the new two-door models in 2023.

And now the range-topping, plug-in hybrid AMG CLE 63 variant has been pictured sporting new design features.

Wearing a line-obscuring livery, the sporty BMW M4 rival appeared with quad exhausts, sleek headlights and updated alloy-wheel designs. A charging port is also clear on the rear bumper.

The hot CLE will feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a powerful electric motor and battery. The same powertrain seen in the recently revealed Mercedes-AMG C63, it will make around 670bhp.

Codenamed C236 and A236, the CLE models are due to be revealed in 2023. They're due to go on sale before the sixth-generation E-Class arrives next year and have been developed as a replacement for six models: the coupé and convertible versions of the C-Class, E-Class and S-Class.

The development of the two CLE models comes as Mercedes consolidates its R&D spending on ICE models in favour of expanding its line-up of EVs, such as the new EQE saloon, EQE SUV and EQS SUV, all of which are set to hit showrooms within the next 12 months.

The first stage of the consolidation plan was carried out in 2020, when Mercedes ended production of the S-Class Coupé and S-Class Cabriolet. Since then, it has also ushered in a new version of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class exclusively in four and five-door guises.

The basis for the CLE is this newly introduced Mk5 C-Class saloon, which sits on Mercedes’ second-generation MRA platform.