New 2024 Alfa Romeo small SUV shown in leaked images

Images have surfaced online purportedly showing Alfa Romeo’s small electric SUV ahead of its arrival at the beginning of 2024 as the entry point into the firm’s new-era line-up.

Serving as an indirect replacement for the Mito supermini, it was originally known as the Brennero but is now confirmed to take another name into showrooms. The new crossover will sit underneath the Tonale crossover, and be based on the same e-CMP platform as the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot e-2008 and Fiat 500e.

Alfa Romeo declined to comment on the unofficial images, which first appeared on Instagram and are now circulating more widely.

Due to measure around 4.1 metres long and 1.8 metres wide, it will be the smallest Alfa Romeo model since the Mito bowed out in 2019 - and the firm has hinted it will remain the smallest car in the range because of dwindling demand for upmarket superminis.

Alfa Romeo’s head of products Daniel Guzzafame told Autocar: “The Mito will not be replaced as it was, but it will for sure be indirectly replaced by the B-segment SUV.

He added: “The premium B-segment doesn’t exist, and around the world we need to fill it. With an infinite amount of money, resources, time? Fantastic, I’ll do everything. But without that I need to rationalise; I need to pick the segments that are actually relevant for the base customers in the premium segments.

“We considered a lot. We needed to decide whether to go two doors, four doors, so we made a decision and the Mito will not be replaced as it was. But we will see. All of the world is evolving, small cars are becoming more important again.”

Alfa’s baby SUV – set to be priced at around £35,000 – will arrive in line with the firm’s goal of attracting new buyers such as families and females, as it looks to move away from being seen as just a “sporty brand” favoured by middle-aged men.