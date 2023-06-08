BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2024 Alfa Romeo small SUV shown in leaked images
UP NEXT
Suzuki Jimny Twisted review

New 2024 Alfa Romeo small SUV shown in leaked images

Firm's first EV will land at the beginning of 2024 as indirect Mito replacement twinned with Jeep Avenger
Jonathan Bryce
News
3 mins read
11 September 2023

Images have surfaced online purportedly showing Alfa Romeo’s small electric SUV ahead of its arrival at the beginning of 2024 as the entry point into the firm’s new-era line-up.

Serving as an indirect replacement for the Mito supermini, it was originally known as the Brennero but is now confirmed to take another name into showrooms. The new crossover will sit underneath the Tonale crossover, and be based on the same e-CMP platform as the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot e-2008 and Fiat 500e.

Alfa Romeo declined to comment on the unofficial images, which first appeared on Instagram and are now circulating more widely.

Related articles

Due to measure around 4.1 metres long and 1.8 metres wide, it will be the smallest Alfa Romeo model since the Mito bowed out in 2019 - and the firm has hinted it will remain the smallest car in the range because of dwindling demand for upmarket superminis.

Alfa Romeo’s head of products Daniel Guzzafame told Autocar: “The Mito will not be replaced as it was, but it will for sure be indirectly replaced by the B-segment SUV.

He added: “The premium B-segment doesn’t exist, and around the world we need to fill it. With an infinite amount of money, resources, time? Fantastic, I’ll do everything. But without that I need to rationalise; I need to pick the segments that are actually relevant for the base customers in the premium segments.

“We considered a lot. We needed to decide whether to go two doors, four doors, so we made a decision and the Mito will not be replaced as it was. But we will see. All of the world is evolving, small cars are becoming more important again.”

Alfa’s baby SUV – set to be priced at around £35,000 – will arrive in line with the firm’s goal of attracting new buyers such as families and females, as it looks to move away from being seen as just a “sporty brand” favoured by middle-aged men.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The as-yet-unnamed model will match its Jeep sibling with a range of around 250 miles from a 54kWh battery, which will supply power to a 154bhp, 192lb ft single electric motor.

The crossover will follow its Jeep and Peugeot platform-mates in being offered also with mild-hybrid petrol engines, although it is not yet confirmed if this will be the case in the UK. Either way, it will be offered solely as an electric model when the brand phases out combustion from 2027.

Guzzafame has driven a pre-production prototype, and gave Autocar his impressions: “Fantastic. I love it. It’s unique. There is not another electric car on the market that drives that way. It’s precision, it’s what Alfa Romeo is known for.”

Advertisement
Back to top

As for its design, it retains Alfa's characteristic V-shaped front grille and dons a bonnet and striking new headlamp design similar to that of the recently-revealed 33 Stradale halo car. Other defining features include a bluff ‘coda tronca’ rear end, short overhangs at each end and a ‘bold stance’ - as per details earlier shared with Autocar about the future of Alfa Romeo.

Inside, the leaked images show a digital dashboard and instrument cluster similar to that seen on existing Alfa Romeos, with a central readout showing how much of the car's power is going to each wheel.

used Alfa Romeo cars for sale

Alfa Romeo GIULIA 2.0T Veloce Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£25,995
19,400miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Alfa Romeo MiTo 1.4 16V Veloce Euro 5 3dr
2009
£2,419
94,543miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Alfa Romeo MiTo 1.4 TB MultiAir Speciale TCT Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£7,495
66,574miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.4 TB Speciale Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,775
21,254miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Alfa Romeo STELVIO 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo Quadrifoglio Auto Q4 AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£56,990
19,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo Quadrifoglio Auto Q4 AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£41,000
26,127miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Veloce Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£34,995
12,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 TD Speciale Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£15,500
77,800miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2.0 JTDM-2 Sportiva TCT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£6,995
70,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 912 cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Anton motorhead 11 April 2023
Alfa no longer an emotional car? The problem with Alfa is that FCA never recognized the loyalty of many of us who actually like and drive their cars. Had they listened, we would have had a new Giulietta of much better quality 5 years ago. The Giulia -loved by all who have driven it -deserved to be promoted professionally and sold through customer focused dealerships who actually knew what they were dealing with. Sometimes the sales people didn't even know when or if at all they could deliver a new Giulia. Pricing it at BMW 3 levels didn't help either. FCA failed big. Now Stellantis will make Alfa a rational/boring brand and nothing but a rebadged Jeep/Peugeot or whatever they have on their shelves. Sad days indeed.
Drdemon17 12 April 2023

Yes, it is sad with the platform sharing. The Giulia's platform is one of the finest in the world and although I haven't owned a lot of Alfas in the past it's arguably one of the best Alfas ever built. However in order to keep the brand alive I guess it's important to share platforms. I'm no expert though so lease don't quote me on that. It would have been great if they could have electrified the current Giorgio platform. 

DoraShevlin 11 April 2023

Great article, Mike. I appreciate your work, I’m now creating over $35,000 dollars each month simply by doing a simple job online! I do know you are currently making a lot of greenbacks online from $28,000 dollars, it’s simple online operating jobs.Just open the link….  w­w­w.j­o­b­s­r­e­v­e­n­u­e.c­o­m

Mikey C 11 April 2023

An Alfa Romeo being twinned with a Jeep, sums up the modern motoring world quite well...

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives