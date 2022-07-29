BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alfa Romeo to show new sports car in early 2023

Italian car maker to reveal long-awaited sports car in the first half of next year
Rachel Burgess
29 July 2022

Alfa Romeo will unveil a new sports car early next year and it will be reminiscent of the T33 Stradale, its global boss Jean-Philippe Imparato has confirmed.

While the unveil is not expected to be a production model, more likely taking the form of an advanced sketch or concept car, it demonstrates Alfa Romeo has already catapulted itself forwards in the eyes of owner Stellantis in proving it can be successful after a tumultuous few years.

Originally, any new sports car from Alfa Romeo was expected to arrive later this decade after the brand had proven itself with models in bigger-selling segments, such as the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV.

The sports car was also expected to be electric, in line with its plans to have an all-electric line-up from 2025, but Imparato hinted that a sports car may arrive much sooner and could even be combustion-engined.

“For the moment, I have two scenarios: full ICE or full EV,” said Imparato. “I can tell you it will be very exciting, very selective and very expensive.”

He added: “You will see something in that field in terms of sportiness in the first half of 2023. We use one word to define the brand and it is sportiness.”

When asked if it could be reminiscent of the T33 Stradale, he said: “I can say yes, but I can’t say anything else. We have so many fantastic ideas based on our iconic history.” Imparato has previously name-checked the Alfa Romeo Spider 'Duetto' as another model he would like to see reflected in any upcoming sports cars.

Imparato also confirmed a large electric saloon will arrive in 2027, focused on the US and China, but to be sold in mainland Europe and the UK, too.

