Alfa Romeo hails Mille Miglia heritage with Quadrifoglio Super Sport

Alfa Romeo has unveiled special variants of the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio celebrating its history in the Mille Miglia, bringing swathes of colourful carbonfibre and a new-look QV badge.

Super Sport spec introduces a distinctive red carbonfibre weave for the interior, complemented by red embroidery on the headrests and matching stitching throughout, including on the seats and around the dashboard.

Both cars can be had in Etna Red or metallic Vulcano Black, and the Giulia can also be had in Alfa White.

Each car is also equipped with the Italian brand’s famed teledial wheels and adaptive LED headlights.

The background of the four-leaf clover logo fitted to each car is now painted black, rather than the traditional white.

Performance matches that of the regular Giulia QV and Stelvio QV, with a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 putting out 513bhp, but the usually optional Akrapovič sports exhaust is standard here.

Each car will be a strictly limited proposition: just 275 examples of the Giulia QV and 175 of the Stelvio QV will be built in Super Sport guise.

The Giulia is priced at £82,815, while the Stelvio is £91,835.

The cars celebrate Alfa Romeo’s maiden win in the 1928 edition of the famous Mille Migla endurance race, in which a 65 1500 Super Sport won after more than 19 hours on the road.

The new special edition marks one of the final outings for the current Stelvio and Giulia pairing. The SUV will be replaced next year, before the saloon's successor arrives in 2026.