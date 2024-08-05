BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aehra names SUV and saloon as it bids for investment in factory
UP NEXT
New electric Audi models could ditch four-ring badge in China

Aehra names SUV and saloon as it bids for investment in factory

Italian EV start-up has applied for government funding for a €1.2 billion plant in Mosciano Sant'Angelo
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 August 2024

Italian EV start-up Aehra has named its first two cars the Impeto SUV and Estasi saloon as it ramps up its efforts to begin production. 

It has submitted a business plan to Italy’s Ministry of Industry concerning a 207,000sq ft factory at Mosciano Sant'Angelo, in the north-eastern Abruzzo region.

The company said it chose the location for its proximity to Italy’s carbonfibre industry and the expertise offered by the nearby University of L’Aquila.

Related articles

Aehra founder and CEO Hazim Nada said: “This factor will prove critical to the creation of the carbonfibre monocoque that sits at the heart of the Aehra [saloon] and SUV models and represents a world-first for mainstream production vehicles.

"As an area of special regional development, Abruzzo unlocks further fiscal advantages.

“Aehra has also established a strategic relationship with the University of L’Aquila. Home to one of the world’s most advanced EV engineering centers, the university will prove key to the development of Aehra’s advanced 800km-range [497-mile] electric powertrain and all future EV technology.

"We also have a similar partnership with the Polytechnic of Milan.”

Aehra plans to break ground on the €1.2 billion (£1bn) site later this year. It added that the plant could create 540 jobs locally and an extra 110 positions at the company’s headquarters in Milan.

The company’s bid for government investment comes as Italian authorities aim to shore up the country's automotive industry.

The Ministry of Industry previously forced Alfa Romeo to rename the Milano to Junior because it was built in Poland and seized a shipment of Moroccan-built Fiat Topolinos because they were emblazoned with the Italian flag.

The Italian Competition and Markets Authority also recently fined Italian sibling brands DR and Evo €6 million (£5.1m) for marketing Chinese-built cars as being made in Italy.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Skywell BE11 front three quarter cornering
Skywell BE11
5
Skywell BE11
01 Lotus Eletre 2024 review front corner
Lotus Eletre
7
Lotus Eletre
MG HS review front lead image
MG HS review
7
MG HS review
porsche panamera review
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review

View all car reviews

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used cars for sale

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI EVO Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,485
29,022miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford FIESTA 1.6 Zetec Powershift Euro 5 5dr
2013
£5,495
73,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI EVO Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,685
47,685miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,555
62,210miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI EVO Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£17,485
39,957miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A4 2.0 TDI SE Technik Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2012
£4,850
106,000miles
Diesel
Manual
4
Ford Focus 1.6 TDCi Zetec Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£3,895
88,126miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,785
36,462miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Jaguar XE 2.0d Prestige Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£7,995
89,075miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
shiftright 5 August 2024

Where have all the car designers gone? The latest crop of EVs is barely distinguishible from each other: blobby tear drop shapes with squinty soul less faces.

Latest Reviews

Skywell BE11 front three quarter cornering
Skywell BE11
5
Skywell BE11
01 Lotus Eletre 2024 review front corner
Lotus Eletre
7
Lotus Eletre
MG HS review front lead image
MG HS review
7
MG HS review
porsche panamera review
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review

View all car reviews