BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Abt XGT turns Audi R8 into £519k DTM racer for the road
UP NEXT
Aston Martin DBS to be replaced by hardcore V12 supercar

Abt XGT turns Audi R8 into £519k DTM racer for the road

Road-going racer is tuner’s “most exclusive” project with power boosted and weight shaven over R8 GT
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
23 November 2023

German tuner Abt has unveiled the XGT - a no-hold-barred road-going version of the Audi R8 DTM raver, touted as the “most exclusive car that has ever left the ABT factory”.

Limited to a production run of 99 units, the XGT was spotted earlier in the year during dynamic testing at the Nurburgring - a process which is said to have covered "thousands of test kilometres". 

It has been designed to be as close as possible to a road-going version of the GT2 racer that competed in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters - Germany's answer to British Touring Car Racing - and retains its “racetrack feel”, according to the brand.

Related articles

Abt worked on the project with Scherer Sport, a sub-brand of the Scherer group, which sells race-ready Audis for competitive use.

Its unveiling follows  "two-year, extremely complex" development process, which went "beyond the scope of conventional vehicle development". It will now enter production at ABT's factory in Kempten, Germany.

Power comes from the same 5.2-litre V10 as the R8 GT, but it's been given a 20bhp boost to 640bhp, which – together with a 170kg weight drop to 1400kg – gives a top speed of 200mph and no doubt a sub-3.4sec 0-62mph time.

Company head and racing driver Hans-Jürgen Abt said: "It was the challenge itself that spurred us on to develop this unique complete vehicle. The XGT is the quintessence of our heritage.”

DTM driver Kelvin van der Lind and Scherer brand ambassador Ricardo Feller have test driven the XGT, and said its "road handling, steering behaviour and acceleration cannot be compared with any road car”. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
The second generation Audi R8

Audi R8

Audi sends its mid-engined flagship in search of supercar scalps, and largely succeeds - even if rivals like the Porsche 911 Turbo S provide greater driving thrills

Read our review
Back to top

It is billed as a road-legal racer and not a regular R8 with racing garnish, therefore it features the same heat management and vehicle diagnostics system as the DTM racer, but incorporates some of the features from the regular car, such as the fuelling system, handbrake, central locking, and a reversing camera. 

Underneath, it features dual adjustable suspension, bespoke springs and dampers, forged springs and Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R Tyres.

Race-inspired design cues include bronze front canards, a rear spoiler sitting nearly as high as the roofline, extra intakes on the front wheel arches and roof, and Perspex windows.

Inside, it keeps the racer's control panel and steering wheel, with certain switches adapted for road use to be able to control the exterior mirrors, air conditioning, and indicators. The instrument cluster has also been simplified to include an enlarged rev counter, speed readout, traction control setting and ABS setting.

Car Review
Audi R8
The second generation Audi R8
Read our full road test review
Read more

Customers are able to choose between four different colours, all of which are applied by hand. 

Deliveries have not been confirmed for the UK, however customers in Germany can expect to pay €598,000 - equivalent to £519,720.

Advertisement
Back to top

used Audi R8 cars for sale

Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2008
£41,500
38,850miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2009
£59,995
34,700miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£69,995
41,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2009
£34,995
73,500miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 2dr
2013
£46,970
28,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Spyder Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2010
£49,999
54,855miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2009
£39,995
57,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Spyder S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 2dr
2013
£58,495
31,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 R Tronic Quattro Euro 4 2dr
2008
£32,995
76,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 207 cars
Powered By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Just Saying 26 October 2023
I politely say, why bother?

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives