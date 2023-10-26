Abt XGT turns Audi R8 into £519k DTM racer for the road

German tuner Abt has unveiled the XGT - a no-hold-barred road-going version of the Audi R8 DTM raver, touted as the “most exclusive car that has ever left the ABT factory”.

Limited to a production run of 99 units, the XGT was spotted earlier in the year during dynamic testing at the Nurburgring - a process which is said to have covered "thousands of test kilometres".

It has been designed to be as close as possible to a road-going version of the GT2 racer that competed in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters - Germany's answer to British Touring Car Racing - and retains its “racetrack feel”, according to the brand.

Abt worked on the project with Scherer Sport, a sub-brand of the Scherer group, which sells race-ready Audis for competitive use.

Its unveiling follows "two-year, extremely complex" development process, which went "beyond the scope of conventional vehicle development". It will now enter production at ABT's factory in Kempten, Germany.

Power comes from the same 5.2-litre V10 as the R8 GT, but it's been given a 20bhp boost to 640bhp, which – together with a 170kg weight drop to 1400kg – gives a top speed of 200mph and no doubt a sub-3.4sec 0-62mph time.

Company head and racing driver Hans-Jürgen Abt said: "It was the challenge itself that spurred us on to develop this unique complete vehicle. The XGT is the quintessence of our heritage.”

DTM driver Kelvin van der Lind and Scherer brand ambassador Ricardo Feller have test driven the XGT, and said its "road handling, steering behaviour and acceleration cannot be compared with any road car”.