777 Hypercar is 900kg customer racer with 789bhp atmo V8

The new 777 Hypercar is a fearsome 900kg track toy with a Dallara motorsport monocoque and a 789bhp naturally aspirated V8.

It's the first offering from 777 Motors, which was founded in Italy by Andrea Levy, president of the Milan motor show.

Limited to just seven examples and priced from €7 million (£6,030,000), the Hypercar takes design and engineering influence from LMP1 prototype racers.

However, it has been designed for private track use, rather than competitive motorsport, like the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and Ford GT MK IV.

This means it can use an unrestricted version of the Gibson V8 that has powered some LMP1 cars.

The engine itself is powered by e-fuels, which is said to guarantee a 65% reduction in CO2 emissions.

777 said: "Our mission is to create the ultimate track-use only hypercar for private owners, becoming the reference in the automotive industry for performance and innovation."

The ferocious power and low weight results in a top speed of 229mph, a speed at which the Hypercar is said to develop 2100kg of downforce and jaw-dropping lateral acceleration of 4g.

It also features a 'push to pass' function like top-class endurance racers. This gives the driver increased power for short periods and allows the V8 to reach a redline of 9000rpm.

Its abilities on track have been honed at Monza, where it has an estimated lap time of 1min 33sec – some 2.4sec faster than the pole lap achieved for the 2023 6 Hours of Monza by a Toyota GR010 Hybrid LMH hypercar.