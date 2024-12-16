MG will launch an electric car with a semi-solid-state battery next year – and it won't come at a big premium over existing battery technology, according to the brand's general manager.

“The first new model to be launched by the MG brand next year may be equipped with a semi-solid battery. Let me report to you first that the price is not expensive,” Zhou Yan posted on China's Weibo social media platform.

“The battery industry is making rapid progress. Friends who want to buy lithium-iron-phosphate [LFP] ternary lithium battery cars can wait.”

Zhou confirmed the new battery would be standard equipment on the as-yet-unnamed electric model.

Solid-state batteries promise significant improvements in energy density, range, charging speeds and thermal stability compared with the lithium ion batteries used in EVs today.

However, performance challenges, intensive development, manufacturing complexity and supply chain hurdles have so far made them too costly for large-scale production in the automotive field.

MG is planning to introduce a semi-solid-state battery, meaning it uses solid and liquid gel electrolytes instead of a completely solid electrolyte – all at a price commensurate with existing liquid-only batteries.

MG's push to bring solid-state batteries to volume EVs is poised to give it an edge in competition with rivals like Volkswagen, which has yet to provide a clear timeline for adopting similar technology.

Another SAIC-owned brand, IM Motors, has already revealed an EV (the L7 saloon) featuring a semi-solid-state battery, which it jointly developed with Chinese battery specialist Jiangsu Qingtao.