2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE replaces C-Class, E-Class coupes

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the CLE, a sleek new two-door model that acts as an indirect replacement for the C- and E-Class coupés.

Set for UK sale by the end of 2023, it forms part of Mercedes-Benz's efforts to consolidate its traditional internal-combustion-engine range as the German car maker ramps up investment in new pure-electric models.

The Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series rival is based on Mercedes-Benz's MRA platform, sharing a combination of components with both the fifth-generation C-Class and more recently unveiled sixth-generation E-Class. It is therefore one of Mercedes-Benz's last dedicated ICE models.

The exterior styling builds on that of the existing E-Class coupé with a classically sporting silhouette, prominent grille with a light 'shark nose' effect, long probing bonnet, heavily curved roof, curvaceous C-pillar treatment, heavily angled rear window and sloping bootlid within a heavily tapered rear end.

At 4850mm in length, the CLE is longer than both the C- and E-Class coupés, as well as the BMW 4 Series.

Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz model adopts a 2+2 layout. Newly developed front seats have integrated headrests, heating and four-way lumbar support as standard.

The dashboard design – with 12.3in instrument and 11.9in portrait-style infotainment displays – is heavily based on that found in the latest C-Class.

There is significantly more room inside than with the C-Class coupé, particularly in the rear. Boot space is rated at 420 litres – some 20 litres less than the 4 Series coupé.

The launch line-up consists of four models with a combination of longitudinally mounted four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines and either rear- or four-wheel drive.