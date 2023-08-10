2024 Mercedes-AMG GT gets four seats, 4WD and 577bhp V8

Mercedes-AMG is taking renewed aim at the Aston Martin Vantage and Porsche 911 with the second-generation GT – a car the company's CEO, Michael Schiebe, says “responds to the wishes of customers”.

Unveiled at the 2023 Monterey Car Week in California, the new GT has been comprehensively re-engineered in a programme that has seen its development twinned with that of the latest SL, alongside which it will be produced at the Mercedes-Benz's factory in Bremen, Germany.

Larger and heavier but also roomier and arguably more practical than its predecessor, it forgoes the two-seat layout that has characterised the top-of-the-line AMG model since its introduction in 2014, for a two-plus-two interior design that, in combination with a larger and more accessible boot, aims to provide it with greater everyday functionality.

As with the closely related SL, the GT adopts a fully-variable four-wheel drive system as standard for the first time. It replaces the rear-wheel drive arrangement used previously, providing the new coupé with what Schiebe describes as “a much broader spread of driving characteristics, together with greater traction and added security in all weather conditions”.

The fifth series-production road car to be developed ground-up by AMG will initially be sold in a choice of two guises - both featuring the company's hand-assembled, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine. The new GT 55 4Matic+ develops 469bhp and 516lb ft of torque, with the range-topping GT 63 4Matic+ offering 577bhp and 590lb ft - both upgrades over the equivalent versions of the first-gen GT.

The 55 is expected to open the line-up at around £150,000, with the 63 bumping that up to nearer £180,000, based on prices for the soft-top SL, which will make them close rivals for the Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S, respectively. There’s no word yet on whether the GT will get the four-cylinder entry-level option from the SL 43, but its more ‘hardcore’ billing could see it remain a V8-only proposition.

The updated engine, which Schiebe says will be made compliant with Euro 7 emission compliance when required, operates in combination with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift automatic gearbox featuring a wet “starter” clutch in place of a conventional torque converter. Mounted directly to the end of the reworked V8, it replaces the earlier GT's seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle unit, which was sited within the rear axle assembly. Also included is an electronically-controlled rear-locking differential.