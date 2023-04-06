2024 electric Ford Puma takes to public roads

The Ford Puma will gain an electric variant in 2024 to rival the Peugeot e-2008 and upcoming Mini Aceman, and the crossover has been spotted testing on public roads for the first time.

Due to go into production in early 2024, the electric Puma was spotted in Europe wearing UK plates and a full-body livery. All but the car’s windows, lights and wheels are obscured, but the Puma’s distinctive shape is clear to see - even with its blanked-off front grille.

The model in testing was pictured just days after another upcoming electric Ford SUV, which is set to revive the Capri nameplate, was spotted in testing. That model is due to be Ford’s second car based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, and will arrive as a sibling to the new Ford Explorer.

As for the electric Puma, new details regarding its technical makeup were revealed earlier this year. It’s due to enter production alongside the ICE Puma in Craiova, Romania, and will share its platform and powertrain with new Ford E-Transit Courier van.

Introducing the new Courier, which uses an electrified version of the Puma's front-driven B2E architecture, Ford said it had "engineered the electric powertrain together for Puma and Courier at the same time", suggesting the two will share broadly similar specifications.

Ford said it's working on only one battery for the smallest electric Transit, which, based on the fact that a 100kW charger will give a 10-80% top-up in less than 35 minutes and can add 54 miles of range in 10 minutes, is expected to be around 55kWh in capacity.

This would be enough in theory for a competitive range of around 230 miles in the Puma EV. For comparison, the e-2008 has a 50kWh battery and can cover 212 miles per charge.

If the Puma EV uses the same 134bhp motor as its van sibling, it should near enough match the e-2008's 9.0sec 0-62mph time. There are other motors available to Ford, though, including the 181bhp and 265bhp units used in the biggest E-Transit, so a multi-powertrain Puma offering could be possible.