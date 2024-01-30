2024 Audi Q7 update brings customisable lights

The Audi Q7 has received a second facelift, aimed at improving its on-road presence.

The most notable change for the luxury SUV is the introduction of the matrix LED headlights from the electric Audi Q6 E-tron, sitting higher than previously.

These can be upgraded with laser diodes to display a new design of daytime running light, with four different "light signatures" selectable via the infotainment system.

The OLED tail-lights now also offer four different light signatures to the driver.

A new safety system has been also been introduced wherein the hazard lights flash if another car is approaching a stationary Q7 from behind, on course for a collision.

To distinguish it from lower-end models in the Audi line-up, the Q7 also gets a redesigned front grille with slats in a teardrop shape on base cars and an L shape on top-rung cars.

Five new alloy wheel designs are also available, ranging from 20in to 22in in diameter.

Elsewhere outside, the air intakes now match the colour of the rest of the car's trim, which can be coloured gloss black when configured with a new Black and Black Plus package.

Aside from that, other decorative trim pieces have been "dramatically reduced" with the goal of making the Q7 "look more robust".