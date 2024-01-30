BACK TO ALL NEWS
2024 Audi Q7 update brings customisable lights
2024 Audi Q7 update brings customisable lights

Second facelift for seven-seat SUV brings trick LEDs and a number of new options; priced from £67k
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
30 January 2024

The Audi Q7 has received a second facelift, aimed at improving its on-road presence. 

The most notable change for the luxury SUV is the introduction of the matrix LED headlights from the electric Audi Q6 E-tron, sitting higher than previously.

These can be upgraded with laser diodes to display a new design of daytime running light, with four different "light signatures" selectable via the infotainment system.

The OLED tail-lights now also offer four different light signatures to the driver.

A new safety system has been also been introduced wherein the hazard lights flash if another car is approaching a stationary Q7 from behind, on course for a collision. 

To distinguish it from lower-end models in the Audi line-up, the Q7 also gets a redesigned front grille with slats in a teardrop shape on base cars and an L shape on top-rung cars.

Five new alloy wheel designs are also available, ranging from 20in to 22in in diameter.

Elsewhere outside, the air intakes now match the colour of the rest of the car's trim, which can be coloured gloss black when configured with a new Black and Black Plus package.

Aside from that, other decorative trim pieces have been "dramatically reduced" with the goal of making the Q7 "look more robust".

Inside, the infotainment has been upgraded to allow passengers to stream music from apps including Spotify and Amazon Music, while the Virtual Cockpit has been upgraded with a lane-change warning system.

As standard, the interior is upholstered in contrasting grey leather, with three new trim finishes available: gold, blue and red.

Mechanically, the Q7 remains much the same as before, although minor tweaks to its four-wheel steering system are said to improve ease of use. 

The engine range is unchanged, with a 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 offering ouputs of 227bhp and 282bhp and a 3.0-litre turbo petrol V6 offering 335bhp.

The range-topping SQ7 continues to use the same 500bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 for a 0-62mph time of 4.1sec and a top speed electronically limited to 155mph.

However, it's now available with a torque-vectoring differential as part of the optional Advanced Suspension Package.

As before, the Q7 will be offered in three trim levels: S Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung.

Prices start at £66,605 – £2395 more than before – and rise to £92,420 for the SQ7, which isn't available in S Line trim.

289 30 January 2024

Dear god, is this what car ownership has come to.....the cars are so dull that the best they can come up with is customisable LED light signatures,

Really, who gives a f*** ?

Peter Cavellini 30 January 2024

Looking at the practical side here regarding the new light patterns, what's the point?,where's the need when driving?, let's face it,it's more tinsel to sell it i suppose.

