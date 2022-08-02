BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2023 Suzuki Swift to get softer styling and upgraded interior
UP NEXT
MG Cyberster: electric TF successor previewed as reveal nears

2023 Suzuki Swift to get softer styling and upgraded interior

Next-generation supermini is tipped to maintain its cutesy looks and budget-friendly price
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
2 August 2022

The new Suzuki Swift supermini is expected to have softer, Mini-esque styling when it's released next year.

Spotted testing for the first time, photos reveal an evolutionary look over the current Swift, with pumped-up wheel arches and a rounder front end featuring a curved bonnet shutline and a smaller front grille.

The reduction in size is especially noticeable at the lower bumper, where the outgoing car’s U-shaped section now appears to be a less broad oval.

Related articles

Other changes spotted include the rear door handles, which have moved from the C-pillar to a more traditional position below the window. 

The warm Suzuki Swift Sport might have its front end reworked with sharper lines and a more prominent grille, bringing it into line with the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo concept car, unveiled virtually earlier this year.

Given the budget-friendliness of the Swift, it’s unlikely that the new car will receive a significant technological overhaul. This is in spite of Suzuki's partnership with Toyota, which has renewed its focus on hybrid technology in its superminis, including the Toyota Yaris.

This means that the new Swift is expected to receive an upgraded version of the current car’s 82bhp 1.2-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine. The same goes for the 127bhp 1.4-litre Swift Sport.

Nor is much expected to change inside the Swift, although the 7.0in touchscreen that's standard on the Sport might become standard across the whole range. A head-up display, as featured in the Vision Gran Turismo, could be included on range-topping versions, too.

Car Review
Suzuki Swift
Suzuki Swift
Read our full road test review
Read more

Pricing is expected to slightly increase from the current Swift’s £15,499, due to the ongoing supply problems affecting many brands, but the Skoda Fabia rival is likely to maintain its market positioning. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

kia ev6 gt 2022 001 tracking front
Kia EV6 GT
Kia EV6 GT
citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki’s best-selling supermini returns in a new guise and with mild hybrid tech

Read our review
Back to top

A Suzuki spokesman declined to comment on the testing pictures.

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Swift 1.0 Boosterjet SZ-T Euro 6 5dr
2018
£8,399
61,493miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet Attitude Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,250
15,944miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.2 SZ2 Euro 5 3dr
2016
£5,990
42,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki SWIFT 1.2 SZ4 Auto Euro 5 5dr
2014
£9,295
33,151miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet Attitude Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,993
10,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.0 Boosterjet SZ-T Euro 6 5dr
2018
£9,990
25,734miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki SWIFT 1.0 Boosterjet SZ5 Auto Euro 6 5dr
2019
£13,999
6,870miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet Attitude Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,223
12,193miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.0 Boosterjet SHVS SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,700
12,568miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 2 August 2022

Have we seen the Suzuki advert?, there Cars looks are dated, have Cars with the tech you want, that was another of their buzz phrases, no, not what you'd call a new style for Suzuki.

streaky 2 August 2022

I always thought that the Swift was the better reinterpretation of the original Mini.  This looks set to continue with a shape that doesn't stray from what's gone before. And a smaller grille in this day and age! - whatever next?  Audi and BMW take note....

Latest Drives

kia ev6 gt 2022 001 tracking front
Kia EV6 GT
Kia EV6 GT
citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives