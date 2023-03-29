2023 Porsche Cayenne shows all-new interior before 18 April debut

The heavily updated Porsche Cayenne will feature a totally reinvented cockpit inspired by the Taycan and with a heightened emphasis on driver engagement.

Stuttgart's revamped SUV flagship will break cover at the Shanghai auto show on 18 April before it goes on sale in the coming months with a raft of mechanical upgrades, a subtle new exterior design treatment and – as has now been revealed in official images – a comprehensively redesigned cabin.

Aimed at providing an "even more intensive driving experience" while facilitating interaction – both with the car and the front-seat passenger – the Cayenne's new dashboard is dominated by a full-width digital panel comprising three screens: a 12.6in curved instrument cluster, a 12.3in central infotainment screen and – new for 2023 – an optional touchscreen in front of the passenger.

This new 10.9in interface allows the passenger to "take the strain off the driver" by setting the sat-nav and adjusting the media settings. Innovative screening technology means it is invisible to the driver, minimising distraction on the move.

The 'free-standing' digital instrument display (with up to seven different views including a five-dial set-up reminiscent of the 911), new-generation steering wheel, dash-mounted drive selector and redesigned centre console take their lead from the Porsche Taycan - and it all forms part of Porsche's ploy to achieve "the right balance between digital and analogue elements".

Ben Weinberger, spokesman for Porsche's SUV models, told Autocar that this balance was crucial to maintaining the Cayenne's global appeal: "Of course, if you ask a Chinese customer, they say, the bigger screens the better - more screens and bigger screens, more lights... But if you ask a customer in Europe, or the US they say: 'No, I like knobs. I don't like this touchy stuff'."

The Cayenne's technological capability has also been significantly enhanced, gaining a new cooled wireless smartphone charging pad, Siri voice control, four USB-C fast charging ports and a new video streaming service that shows films on the central display when stationary, and on the passenger screen when moving.