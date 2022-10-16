2023 Mercedes EQE SUV first ride

Mercedes-Benz’s entry into the electric car ranks has so far been divided in two distinct camps.

The trio of models based on its dedicated electric vehicle architecture – the so-called EVA structure, including the upmarket Mercedes EQS saloon, Mercedes EQE saloon and Mercedes EQS SUV, have been roundly applauded for their outstanding combination of performance, refinement, luxury and overall efficiency.

On the other hand, the more affordable electric models that rely on the same platform as their internal combustion engine siblings, the EQA crossover, EQB SUV, EQC SUV, have attracted less admiration. Solid in many areas, but not class-leading, being the consensus.

The upcoming EQE SUV, on sale in the UK later this year, is very much among the former. In fact, the EQE SUV might be Mercedes’ most convincing electric-powered model yet.

That’s the conclusion after riding in two pre-production prototypes of the new five-seat model on roads both inside and outside Mercedes’ Immendingen test facility in Germany.

With Mercedes engineers at the wheel along a series of challenging roads used to hone components and test chassis settings during the development process, the EQE SUV comes across a very polished and complete rival to the likes of the recently upgraded Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX and Jaguar I-Pace.

Like the EQS saloon, EQE saloon and EQS SUV, it’s based on the EVA platform. The skateboard-style structure sites the EQE SUV’s electric motors low down at either the rear or, as in the EQE500 4Matic SUV and EQE53 4Matic+ SUV models in focus here, at the front and rear, with the 90.6kWh battery.

There’s certainly no mistaking the EQE SUV as one of Mercedes’ latest electric-powered models. Distinguished at the front by a black panel grille, which is set to come with the German car maker’s three-pointed star logo pattern as optional, it also gets a similar smooth-surfaced styling treatment, 10-window glasshouse and rounded silhouette as the larger and more expensive EQS SUV.