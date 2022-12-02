2023 Mercedes-Benz EQT is electric MPV with 175 mile range

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new EQT ahead of a planned start to UK sales for the electric version of the recently introduced T-class in 2023.

Developed in an engineering partnership between Mercedes-Benz and Renault, the new commercial-vehicle-based, MPV-style offering is closely related to the Renault Kangoo E-Tech, Nissan Townstar EV and Opel/Vauxhall Combo e-life, alongside which it is produced at Renault’s Maubeurg manufacturing plant in France, together with combustion engine T-class, Kangoo, Townstar and Combo models.

The EQT will initially be sold in short-wheelbase five-seat guise with two sliding rear doors and a large tailgate.

Alongside the standard model pictured here in production guise for the first time, Mercedes-Benz is also developing a so-called ‘micro-camper’ variant of its latest EQ badged model previewed by the Concept EQT Marco Polo.

“For us, the future is electric – regardless of the size or purpose of a van,” says Klaus Rehkugler, head of sales Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Previewed in concept car guise in 2021, the EQT is visually differentiated from internal combustion engine T-class models by a uniquely styled front end with a new look bumper and so-called black panel grille treatment.

Eschewing the thin line headlamps of the EQT concept, the production model adopts the same shaped assemblies as the T-class, but with darkened graphics. The exterior mirror housings also come in black.

The length, width and height of the EQT is put at 4498mm, 1859mm and 1819mm , making it just 2mm shorter but 4mm wider and 19mm higher than the new fourth-generation Volkswagen Caddy.

Power comes from the same drivetrain used by the Kangoo E-Tech with a front-mounted synchronous electric motor developing 120bhp and 180lb ft of torque as well as a 400-volt lithium-ion battery with a useable energy capacity of 45kWh mounted within the floor ahead of the rear axle.