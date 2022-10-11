BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2023 Jaguar F-Type 75 marks sports car's final year
UP NEXT
UK car dealers make record profits per sale amid supply shortages

2023 Jaguar F-Type 75 marks sports car's final year

British brand's iconic sports car to bow out at the end of 2023 as firm pushes towards all-electric line-up
News
2 mins read
11 October 2022

The Jaguar F-Type will bow out at the end of next year, bringing to an end 75 years of pure-combustion Jaguar sports cars - a lineage that stretches back to the record-breaking XK120.

The F-Type arrived in 2013 as a replacement for the Jaguar XK, and will continue into its final year with the choice of a 296bhp four-cylinder motor or two 5.0-litre supercharged V8s, one with 444bhp and the other – in the F-Type R – 567bhp.

The more potent, firmed-up V8 cars will be badged 'F-Type 75' for the final year of production with an array of special features to set it apart from the standard car – although that will no longer be available in V8 form.

Related articles

This includes commemorative badging, gloss black wheels, Windsor leather performance seats and bespoke interior decorations. A unique Giola Green paint option is also available.

This is similar to the Land Rover Defender 75 which was unveiled last month by parent company Jaguar Land Rover. Coincidently marking 75 years of the British brand, it also gets a cosmetic reworking – and a lofty £85,995 price tag when it hits showrooms next year.

As with the Defender, it’s the same F-Type underneath as the one on sale today, with double wishbone suspension all around, and sticky rubber in the form of specially developed Pirelli P Zero tyres.

In R spec, the 567bhp Wolverhampton-built V8 engine delivers 516lb ft that, coupled with AWD as standard, helps push it to 60mph in just 3.5sec. Top speed is limited to 186mph.

Deliveries of the F-Type 75 begin in January 2023, with prices ranging from £78,330 for the entry RWD V8 coupé to £108,065 for the F-Type R 75 AWD convertible. The standard four-cylinder car, which does not get the 75 years treatment, opens at £62,235.

Car Review
Jaguar F-Type 2.0
Jaguar F-Type 2.0
Read our full road test review
Read more

When the run is complete, Jaguar’s range will consist of the F-Pace, E-Pace, XF and XE until a trio of all-electric crossovers arrive from 2025, sitting on a new platform and priced at more than £100,000.

 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Nissan Ariya 4WD front threequarters driving
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar F-Type 2.0

Jaguar F-Type 2.0

Downsizing reaches Jag’s svelte F-Type coupé — but it’s more appetising than it sounds

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
tuga 11 October 2022
Sad to see it go. It may be a bit long in the tooth now, but the P450 V8 is a real treat.

Still unsure as to how JLR think they will manage to turn Jaguar into Bentley.

Theojw71 11 October 2022

Just to correct the article a little, the F-Type was not launched to replace the XK, but to ultimately sit alongside its replacement, as described in your own article by Jim Holder in May 2018.

Worth mentioning, because this was another example of bizarre changes in Jaguar strategy and missed opportunities; the planned 2+2 XK replacement never arrived and we were all expected to forget it was ever due; a bit like the replacement XJ last year. The sports and GT line-up made sense, with an extreme 2-seater and a smoother but swift 2+2 GT keeping Jaguar from looking as it soon will do, as a seller of 4x4 SUVs.

Lots of talk about how the new line-up (this time) will be 'unique', but still no visual clues to how the list of all-electric super-vehicles that need to keep the company relevant to keep it alive will look - they will need to be breathtaking, elegant and rapid. I hope they hurry up and show something soon, because the current line-up is expiring, one iconic car at a time. If Jaguar keeps describing its future instead of building and selling it, then an entire marque of British heritage could be at risk.

Latest Drives

Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Nissan Ariya 4WD front threequarters driving
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive

View all latest drives