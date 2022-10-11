2023 Jaguar F-Type 75 marks sports car's final year

The Jaguar F-Type will bow out at the end of next year, bringing to an end 75 years of pure-combustion Jaguar sports cars - a lineage that stretches back to the record-breaking XK120.

The F-Type arrived in 2013 as a replacement for the Jaguar XK, and will continue into its final year with the choice of a 296bhp four-cylinder motor or two 5.0-litre supercharged V8s, one with 444bhp and the other – in the F-Type R – 567bhp.

The more potent, firmed-up V8 cars will be badged 'F-Type 75' for the final year of production with an array of special features to set it apart from the standard car – although that will no longer be available in V8 form.

This includes commemorative badging, gloss black wheels, Windsor leather performance seats and bespoke interior decorations. A unique Giola Green paint option is also available.

This is similar to the Land Rover Defender 75 which was unveiled last month by parent company Jaguar Land Rover. Coincidently marking 75 years of the British brand, it also gets a cosmetic reworking – and a lofty £85,995 price tag when it hits showrooms next year.

As with the Defender, it’s the same F-Type underneath as the one on sale today, with double wishbone suspension all around, and sticky rubber in the form of specially developed Pirelli P Zero tyres.

In R spec, the 567bhp Wolverhampton-built V8 engine delivers 516lb ft that, coupled with AWD as standard, helps push it to 60mph in just 3.5sec. Top speed is limited to 186mph.

Deliveries of the F-Type 75 begin in January 2023, with prices ranging from £78,330 for the entry RWD V8 coupé to £108,065 for the F-Type R 75 AWD convertible. The standard four-cylinder car, which does not get the 75 years treatment, opens at £62,235.

When the run is complete, Jaguar’s range will consist of the F-Pace, E-Pace, XF and XE until a trio of all-electric crossovers arrive from 2025, sitting on a new platform and priced at more than £100,000.