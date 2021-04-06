BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2023 Hummer EV is 819bhp 4x4 with "maximum off-road ability"
UP NEXT
2021 Jeep Compass refreshed with new look and updated interior

2023 Hummer EV is 819bhp 4x4 with "maximum off-road ability"

Revived American brand adds SUV to line-up, with raft of innovative chassis and powertrain features
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
6 April 2021

The revival of General Motors' Hummer marque has continued with the unveiling of an electric SUV, which will arrive in 2023 as an 800bhp-plus rival to the Rivian R1S.

Joining a closely related Hummer pick-up truck, the SUV sits atop GM's advanced Ultium electric car platform and promises a choice of "maximum driving efficiency or maximum off-road ability". 

The car's blocky two-box silhouette, rugged styling and slatted front grille are reminiscent of the Hummer H2 and H3 but, with the large combustion engines making way for a much more powerful tri-motor set-up, the EV will offer significantly improved performance both on and off-road. 

GM estimates a maximum output of 819bhp, which is 167bhp less than the top-rung version of the pick-up but nonetheless enough to take the SUV from 0-60mph in 3.5sec.

A claimed torque figure of 11,500lb ft is several times more than produced by even today's most powerful production cars, but the real-life figure is likely to be closer to 1000lb ft when factoring in the multiplying effect of the gear ratios. 

GM has yet to detail precise battery specifications but has confirmed that the SUV will store its power in a 20-cell, double-stacked battery pack capable of 800V charging at rates of up to 300kW and offering a range of more than 300 miles, depending on specification.

Equipped with the optional Power Station function, the car can also be used to power external devices - and even other EVs - at up to 6kW. 

The drive system is capable of sending all available power to individual wheels in turn, which means the SUV can keep moving "in some of the toughest driving conditions and terrain". It has 13in of suspension travel, can climb at a 60deg angle in both directions, can scale 18in verticals and can wade at depths of more than two feet. 

Like the pick-up, the SUV is equipped with an innovative Crabwalk function that steers the rear axle to allow the vehicle to move diagonally. Because it has a 9mm-shorter wheelbase, GM claims it will offer "even greater manouverability". A turning circle of 35.4ft is, GM notes, smaller than that of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. 

The Hummer SUV's basic body-on-battery structure is shared with the pick-up, so it comes with the same Infinity Roof removable panels, which essentially turns it into a convertible. It also shares the Super Cruise 8 autonomous functions, adaptive air suspension, 35-37in off-road tyres and extensive protective underbody protection. 

Inside, it features a 13.4in infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3in digital instrument display. With the rear seats folded flat, it offers up to 2305 litres of boot space. 

READ MORE

New GMC Hummer EV: 986bhp electric 'super-truck' revealed

Used car buying guide: Hummer H2/H3​

Used cars for sale

 Splash 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,300
72,869miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Punto 1.2 Pop+ 3dr
2015
£3,366
74,554miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Corsa 1.2 Design 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,500
79,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Sandero 0.9 Tce Laureate 5dr
2014
£3,500
89,177miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,545
37,278miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,695
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,700
60,075miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Picanto 1.0 2 5dr
2014
£3,700
67,272miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Punto 1.2 Easy 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,799
36,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes Benz EQV 2021 LHD first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQV 2021 UK review

1 AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2021 UK review

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
jason_recliner 6 April 2021
Hell yeah.
The Apprentice 6 April 2021
Gotta love the USA for 'design' only they could make this beast the size of a house but package it so badly it has less rear legroom than a Fiesta! - check out the jerryrig u tube vid review
Peter Cavellini 6 April 2021

 Well, is it an SUV?, or, is it a posing pouch?, why does it have to do 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds?, I just get that their primary functions aren't being used to sell it.

martin_66 6 April 2021
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Well, is it an SUV?, or, is it a posing pouch?, why does it have to do 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds?, I just get that their primary functions aren't being used to sell it.

It probably doesn't have to do 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, but with 11,500 lbs/ft torque it doesn't have any choice!

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes Benz EQV 2021 LHD first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQV 2021 UK review

1 AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2021 UK review

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

View all latest drives