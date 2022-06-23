2023 Fisker Ocean offers longest range of any electric SUV

The Fisker Ocean will offer the highest range of any electric SUV when it goes on sale later this year, having achieved 440 miles on the official WLTP test in its range-topping Extreme specification.

That 440-mile figure puts the Ocean far beyond rivals such as the 351 miles offered by the Tesla Model X and the 365 miles provided by the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and Fisker pointed out that it could travel from London to Glasgow on a single charge.

Fisker hasn’t publicly detailed battery specifications for the Ocean yet, but entry-level models feature a smaller battery pack giving up to 275 miles of range.

Set to be available in Europe by the end of April with deliveries planned to start shortly after, the Ocean will start at around £34,990 in the UK.

The EV retails from $37,499 to $68,999 in the US (roughly £27,900 to £51,350). Last year, Fisker told Autocar that because the car will be built in Europe (Austria), prices wouldn't be swollen by import taxes.

Three trim levels will be available for the Audi Q4 E-tron rival. Sport brings a 275bhp motor on the front axle for a 0-60mph time of 6.6sec, while Ultra gets a motor on each axle, boosting output to 540bhp and cutting the sprint time to 3.9sec. Extreme brings 550bhp and a 3.6sec 0-60mph time.

Fisker hasn't yet confirmed battery capacities and claimed that it's still testing the model’s charging speeds.

The Ultra and Extreme variants use batteries supplied by Chinese firm CATL with nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cell chemistry, which Fisker said affords them "a combination of segment-leading range and performance".

The Sport gets a ‘touring’ battery pack capable of 275 miles. Key features include a 17.1in touchscreen, a ‘big sky’ roof, an electric tailgate, cruise control and automatic headlights.