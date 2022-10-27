BACK TO ALL NEWS
2023 Alfa Romeo Guilia and Stelvio gain mid-life design updates
Volkswagen ID 3 compact SUV, two £20k entry-level EVs confirmed

2023 Alfa Romeo Guilia and Stelvio gain mid-life design updates

New LED lights, upgraded digital instrument display and Competizione launch edition form the changes
27 October 2022

The Alfa Romeo Guilia saloon and Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV will gain a new special-series variant as part of a mid-life update, along with new exterior design details and bolstered equipment. 

Set to go on sale in the first quarter of 2023, both models receive a host of changes to their respective front ends, including a new front-grille design with improved air ducts. 

Each car gains upgraded LED headlights, which now have three modules in a design reminiscent of the classic Alfa Romeo SZ and later Brera.

They feature adaptive capabilities, welcome and goodbye functions and a glare-free high beam, which detects traffic to avoid blinding other drivers. 

Inside, the Stelvio and Guilia receive an improved digital instrument display, which measures 12.3in across and offers three different layouts, named Evolved, Relax and Heritage. 

The Evolved setting presents information centrally, while Heritage features details inspired by Alfa Romeo models from the 1960s and 1970s. Relax is free of detailed information. 

In addition, Alfa Romeo has revised the specification hierarchies of both cars, with Sprint and Veloce now the only ones offered. 

The Guilia will be offered with just one petrol engine, sending 276bhp to the rear wheels, while the larger Stelvio can be selected with a 207bhp diesel engine or a 276bhp petrol with four-wheel drive.

Both models will also receive a Competizione variant, which gains its own bespoke visual cues and can be selected with any engine from the Italian firm’s offering. 

Essentially launch editions, the Competizione cars receive active suspension, 21in alloy wheels, red brake callipers and exclusive Moonlight Gray paint.

Inside, they gain a premium audio system, a leather dashboard and privacy glass.

