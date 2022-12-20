BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2023 AC Cobra GT Roadster is all-new 654bhp V8 weapon
UP NEXT
GM delays electric vehicle targets as chip shortage bites

2023 AC Cobra GT Roadster is all-new 654bhp V8 weapon

Brit-built brawler, due in spring, gets a new chassis, a new look and a hefty power hike
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
20 December 2022

The hallowed AC Cobra will be radically reinvented from the ground up for 2023, some 61 years after launch, after a three-year, multi-million pound development programme. 

AC Cars, which holds the rights to the Cobra name and claims to be Britain's oldest car manufacturer at 122 years old, has released a set of preview images for the reborn roadster ahead of a reveal in spring. 

The new arrival is officially called the Cobra GT Roadster, and promises dramatic advances in performance, refinement and build quality courtesy of its newly developed architecture and a much more potent V8 engine than that used by the existing Chevrolet lump in the AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV.

AC Cars has yet to give full details of this powerplant, but says it will produce 654bhp and 575lb ft, which will be enough to send the sub-1500kg Roadster from 0-60mph in around 3.6sec - nearly as quick as a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. It can be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic.

The powertrain is housed in a redesigned body shell, larger than that of the existing Cobra with a wheelbase of 2570mm, which looks to stay largely true to the overall silhouette and defining cues of the fabled 1960s sports car, but with fresh touches that bring it in line with modern rivals.

AC Cars says the new entry has been "meticulously engineered to be exceptional" featuring "cutting-edge material and manufacturing technologies" and will be highly customisable according to its owners' tastes. Prices and availability have not been confirmed, but production will be limited and a substantial premium over the £130,000 Superblower.

The lengthy and costly development programme for the new two-seater centred around the engineering of a new and bespoke aluminium spaceframe chassis, which was designed in Italy by Icona Design Group and Cecomp Spa. It promises "excellent torsional rigidity" and is said to combine "refinement with performance-orientated ride and handling" in keeping with the new car's billing as a grand tourer.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 ac cobra 378 superblower mkiv 2021 uk first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV

Reborn 1960s icon controversially swaps to Chevrolet power – but is every bit as fun as its forebears

Read our review
Back to top

To be built in AC Cars' native England, It will also offer modern amenities including air con, electric windows, 'sophisticated' in-car entertainment and a removable hardtop.  

Car Review
AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV
1 ac cobra 378 superblower mkiv 2021 uk first drive review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The Cobra Roadster GT will be sold alongside the standard Cobra, which is almost visually indistinguishable from the original and is available with the choice of turbo four-pot, atmosphere V8 or pure-electric power. 

Related articles

It is the first new launch from the brand since it appointed Swiss financial backer David Conza as CEO in May 2022. Alan Lubinsky, who acquired the marque in 1996, continues to serve as chairman. 

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 20 December 2022

So many contradictory statements, the Porsche GT4RS costs about £123,000ish , it's about the same weight, size and performance and handling will be better, it might even be a good tourer, who knows, but this Cobra?, just not enough power to make any difference, it's a last hurrah for the V8 .

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives