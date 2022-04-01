BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2022 Toyota bZ4X gains improved range ahead of European launch
UP NEXT
Take it or leave it: used picks for 1 April

2022 Toyota bZ4X gains improved range ahead of European launch

Toyota's £41,950 electric SUV will now offer up to 320 miles of range for front-wheel drive models
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
4 mins read
1 April 2022

The Toyota bZ4X has gained improved range figures ahead of its upcoming European launch, with deliveries for the firm's first bespoke, all-electric SUV set to begin in the summer.

Powered by a 71.4kWh battery, the bZ4X offers an official WLTP range of 320 miles in its front-wheel drive guise and 292 miles for cars equipped with four-wheel drive. Previously, the model was expected to offer around 280 miles of range. 

Prices start from £41,950 and four specification levels are available: Pure, Motion, Vision and a limited Premiere Edition. A new electric four-wheel drive system called X-mode has been introduced for the model and Toyota says it gives the bZ4X “class-leading off-road driving capability”.

Related articles

Entry-level Pure models are front-wheel drive only and are equipped with 18in alloy wheels, an 8.0in touchscreen multimedia system and a 7.0in digital driver's display as standard. Other basic features include a reversing camera, keyless entry and climate control with a remote operation function. 

Drivers can choose front- or four-wheel drive on the next-step Motion specification, which starts from £45,750 and gains a rear spoiler and rear privacy glass. Inside, the model is fitted with heated front seats, ambient lighting and a wireless phone-charging tray. 

Vision trim heads the regular bZ4X model line-up with 20in alloy wheels, heated and ventilated front seats with synthetic leather upholstery and an electric tailgate with a kick sensor. Safety is improved with rear parking sensors with automatic braking and remote parking assistance is also standard. Prices start from £47,650. 

Limited Premiere Edition models are available exclusively through Toyota’s online retail service and temporarily top the model range. Prices start from £51,550 and the trim level features all of the equipment of the Vision but also gains a premium, nine-speaker JBL sound system and a panoramic sunroof. Four-wheel drive is standard. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review
1 Ford Fiesta ST line Vignale MHEV 2022 UK drive front

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The bZ4X starred at the LA motor show earlier this year, showing off a radical design that was largely unchanged from the concept shown in April.

The ‘bZ’ element of its name refers to the Japanese brand’s ‘Beyond Zero’ electrification strategy, through which it will launch at least 15 pure-electric vehicles by 2025, including seven that use the bZ moniker.

Spearheading this roll-out, the bZ4X is the first model to use the new e-TNGA electric vehicle architecture developed in collaboration with Subaru, whose own first e-TNGA-based EV is the Forester-sized Solterra SUV. Toyota's SUV received its European debut on 2 December and orders opened on 15 December. Subaru is expected to launch the Solterra a few months later. 

The defining characteristics of the platform include short overhangs and a long wheelbase, which is said to provide a “spacious and open cabin”. In fact, Toyota says rear leg room is comparable with the near-900mm offered by Lexus’s flagship LS luxury saloon. Here, the platform underpins a four-wheel-drive crossover (hence the ‘4X’ suffix), which is claimed to major on comfort, connectivity and openness.

Heavily angled styling cues, chunky black wheel-arch trim, a familiar silhouette and contrasting roof hint at the influence of the strong-selling RAV4 SUV, which has recently been made available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, various characteristics, including an all-new front-end design, point to a different design language for bZ-badged EVs.

Advertisement
Back to top

In place of a conventional grille, a narrow black strip houses sensors for autonomous driving features, while sharply styled headlights and sculpted air channels are part of Toyota’s new “hammerhead” look, which aims to generate “a new attitude and road presence”.

The cabin has been designed primarily to give the driver “a sense of direct connection to the road and to important information”. The instrument panel is mounted low for improved forward visibility and to minimise distraction. The large central display, wide centre console and textured dashboard have been carried over from the concept.

Toyota chief engineer Koji Toyoshima explained the philosophy behind the new-look cabin design: “Our target customer is someone who places importance on time spent together with family and friends. When they want to enjoy such times, Toyota’s bZ4X concept can serve as a hub for them.”

The powertrains on offer draw on Toyota’s 20-plus years of offering electrified powertrains and are said to possess “class-leading efficiency and a very competitive driving range”.

Two variants are offered: the front-driven entry car with a single motor producing 201bhp and 195lb ft cracks the 0-62mph sprint in 8.4sec, while the twin-motor range-topper – which uses four-wheel drive technology developed by Subaru – boosts power to 214bhp and torque to 248bhp and cuts the 0-62mph time to 7.7sec. 

The SUV’s range is optimised courtesy of an on-board solar charging system that helps to ensure colder weather has minimal impact on usability – a noted drawback of conventional battery tech.

Like the radical LF-Z concept shown by Toyota luxury brand Lexus recently, the bZ4X uses an innovative steer-by-wire system, which removes the mechanical link between the steering wheel and front axle. Toyota claims this enhances control while minimising the directional influence of rough surfaces and braking.

Toyota will take the concept’s distinctive yoke-style steering device to production as a result, in select global markets, given the driver has less cause to move their hands around the wheel. The bZ4X will, said Toyoshima, make “driving easier and more fun”.

Advertisement
Back to top

Another part of the Beyond Zero strategy is to achieve carbon neutrality of all vehicles throughout their entire life cycles – from supply chain to disposal. To date, Toyota has sold more than 17 million electrified vehicles, which, it says, equates to 140 million tonnes of CO2 saved. Between 2010 and 2019 alone, Toyota reduced its fleet CO2 emissions by 22%.

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-pression 5dr
2015
£5,980
68,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2015
£5,990
80,806miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2016
£6,061
66,971miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2015
£6,099
44,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X 5dr
2015
£6,200
45,639miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 3dr
2015
£6,295
59,092miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2015
£6,489
48,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2017
£6,495
57,784miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2016
£6,500
61,738miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
42
Add a comment…
si73 15 December 2021
Styling wise it looks more Lexus to me, I know they're the same brand but Lexus ux has similar design cues, looks far better than the bland VW equivalents. Different market I suppose but the higher spec versions aren't that far off the i4 tested today and that's where I'd spend my money, if I had it, I'd much rather the sporty saloon/coupe to another boring SUV, look forward to more interesting EV models from Toyota, hopefully something I can afford.
xxxx 15 December 2021

That's a biggish battery for an entry level car, needs a 50-60kwh version otherwise it's looking expensive next to the Ford or a Model 3 for example, it's all so very forgetable

martinwinlow 3 November 2021

Well, at least Toyota can honestly claim this one really *is* 'self-charging' (unlike all their sham hybrids) with its built-in PV.

Latest Drives

01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review
1 Ford Fiesta ST line Vignale MHEV 2022 UK drive front

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review

View all latest drives