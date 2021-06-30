2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI on sale now from £26,430

Volkswagen has revealed pricing and specification details for the new Polo GTI, which is on sale now with technology and styling influenced by the larger Golf.

Just one specification level is available, with prices starting from £26,430 for the hot hatchback. The car is once again driven by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 204bhp.

Standard features include uprated running gear with a larger front anti-roll bar, IQ.LIGHT LED headlights, and an illuminated front grille. All Polo GTI models gain a 10.25in digital cockpit, partnered with an 8.0in display.

Other standard equipment includes a centre airbag, two-zone climate control, 17in alloy wheels, a leather multifunction steering wheel and Volkswagen’s light and sight pack, with automatic headlight control, walk-me-home lights, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

The GTI will return as the flagship of the Polo line-up, with design inspiration drawn from the eighth-generation Golf extending to a new front end, complete with the brand’s new light bar signature, and a revamped rear.

“Continuing this illustrious history is this newest version of our pocket-rocket, and it really is the best so far,” said Lisa Hartley, product manager for Polo. “With driver-focussed dynamics, a powerful 207 PS turbocharged engine, big-car tech, a generous list of standard equipment, and classy, assertive yet understated looks, the new Polo GTI is a class act among hot hatches.”

As with the previous GTI, the front-wheel-drive Polo features a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. As yet, there is still no word on the long-rumoured manual gearbox option for the Ford Fiesta ST rival.

Torque is pegged at 236lb ft at 1500-4500rpm, which helps make the GTI capable of hitting 0-62mph in 6.5sec. Four drive modes can be selected: Eco, Individual, Normal and Sport.

The GTI gains an updated exterior design, with ‘IQ Light’ LED matrix headlights as standard to accompany the full-width front light bar. The firm says the light bar “creates a style connection to the battery-electric ID models from Volkswagen and to the new vehicle generation of successful models like the Golf, Arteon and Tiguan”.

A new bumper design refreshes the rear end, while standard 17in alloy wheels are available in a new design based on that used by the Golf. The Polo GTI also receives dynamic turn signals for the first time. Six paint colours will be offered: Pure White, Deep Black Pearl, Kings Red Metallic, Reef Blue Metallic, and Smokey Grey Metallic, with a black roof for red, whie and blue paint options.