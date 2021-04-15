2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS hits UK dealerships at £99,995

Mercedes-Benz's debut bespoke EV, the EQS, features standing-setting aerodynamics, over-the-air software update capability, an advanced interior and a new electric drivetrain that will offer more than 700bhp in its most potent form.

UK sales of the new liftback-style luxury saloon have now begun ahead of customer deliveries getting underway later this year, with an entry price of £99,995 for the 329bhp 450+ car representing a premium over the equivalent S-Class.

The EQS is available in a familiar variety of trim levels. The entry-level AMG-Line car comes as standard with 20in alloy wheels, 4.5deg rear axle steering, a panoramic sunroof and heated seats in both rows, while AMG Line Premium asks an extra £7000 for its 1in larger multi-spoke alloys, 360deg camera, advanced driver aid package and Burmester sound system. From AMG Line Premium trim upwards, customers can specify the 1410mm Hyperscreen device, a one-piece curved screen that stretches across the width of the dashboard and houses three digital displays – one for the instruments, one for the central infotainment and air-con functions, and another ahead of the front passenger, for an additional £7995.

Another £7000 bumps the specification up to either AMG Line Premium Plus, with a head-up display, remote parking functionality and gesture controls for the infotainment, or Luxury, which brings an almost identical equipment package but swaps the AMG-inspired styling cues for 'ship-deck' wood trim, comfort-style seats and a heated steering wheel.

Topping the line-up at £120,995 is the fully loaded EQS 450 + Exclusive Luxury with heated and ventilated 'multi-contour' massage seats, an air balance package and Nappa leather upholstery.

The EQS is the first in an extended range of EQ models to use Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform and has been conceived as an electric-powered equivalent to the S-Class saloon – alongside which it will be produced in Sindelfingen, Germany.

Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Källenius said: “The EQS is designed to exceed the expectations of even our most demanding customers. That's exactly what a Mercedes has to do to earn the letter ’S’ in its name. Because we don't award that letter lightly.”

The new EVA platform, which is also earmarked for the upcoming EQE, EQE SUV and EQS SUV, brings air suspension at each corner and a rear-wheel steering system with a standard 4.5deg of rear steering angle.