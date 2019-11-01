2020 Ford Puma ST: hot crossover laps the 'Ring at speed

Ford global development boss Hau Thai-Tang told Autocar earlier this year that the Puma “would be a good place for us to look” in expanding the ST range beyond the Fiesta and Focus in Europe. The Puma ST is expected to share its key running gear, including a 197bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo engine, with the Fiesta ST.

An ST version of the Puma (as rendered below by Autocar) is unlikely to vary drastically from the ST Line version of the car, which was revealed back in April. But we can expect a bespoke chassis set-up, possibly including an optional limited-slip differential, selectable drive modes and a launch control function.

Thai-Tang said Ford is keen to continue leveraging its Ford Performance arm for road car development, but the company would not simply look to create an ST version of each car. In addition to its two European hot hatches, Ford also makes ST versions of its Edge and Explorer large SUVs.

“We look at creating STs by very objective measures to make sure it is credible as an ST,” said Thai-Tang. “Do we have the right building blocks [on which to base it]?”

A new Focus RS is also understood to be in development, but it’s unlikely to appear before 2022, after the Focus’s mid-life update.

“We have nothing to announce but we recognise the importance of that car,” said Thai-Tang.

It is understood that hybrid power is one consideration for the Focus RS. “We’ll see where we go,” Ford’s automotive president Joe Hinrichs said. “The world is changing on powertrain and propulsion. No hints, but there’s a lot to talk through.”

