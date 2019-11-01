2020 Ford Puma ST: hot crossover laps the 'Ring at speed

Ford is readying an ST performance version of its new Puma SUV, and our spy photographers have caught a prototype being put through its paces at the Nurburgring.
The Hyundai Kona N rival has shed some camouflage since we last saw it, revealing that it will feature a trapezoidal lower grille design, large-diameter performance-inspired alloy wheels shod in low-profile tyres, and the same wing-mounted headlight clusters as the standard model.
A prominent lower bodykit extends around the car from the splitter-style front bumper to a new rear bumper designed around a twin exhaust tailpipe - the same as that fitted to the Fiesta ST.
Official details of the model's drivetrain and chassis set-up are still yet to be confirmed, but images of the prototype raising a rear wheel under hard cornering show it will feature a stiffer suspension set-up in the same vein as the Fiesta ST. The big wheels appear to hide larger-diameter front brakes, too, while the Puma seems lower to the ground than the stock model.
Join the debate
zefaka
How Many Time You Lost This
How Many Time You Lost This Droid Chance... If you wana get a reasonable income through laptop and if you have a reliable internet connection then you should be able to know how you make your income by laptop.Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work...> xurl.es/efnmh
Thekrankis
Bums too big
Takeitslowly
Thekrankis wrote:
Eat less, excercise more...
Peter Cavellini
Expected?....or?
More expected than a surprise?, yeah I think so, whether it’s good or not doesn’t wholly matter to some, as long as they are driving the latest hot SUV they’re happy.
Peter Cavellini
To be honest....
To admit that I might be in an SUV next because the BMW 3-Series bass price has gone up two or three thousand so Motobility aren’t doing them, instead they are doing the X2, so Ford are doing an ST because that what the market wants I suppose....?
Takeitslowly
To be honest...
That you imagine anyone cares what you drive, suggests a focus on you by you, to the exclusion of everyone else. Oh btw, in this context base is base, NOT bass. MotAbility, not....
Citytiger
The car I really wanted
was another Mondeo ST, or perhaps even an RS, perhaps sales wopuld have picked up if they had offered one, but the stopped making them years ago, I think the ST220 (Mk3) was the last.
Ofir
Fantastic prospect
A very interesting and attractive prospect. Sort of all the car you might need cliche but true nevertheless. IMO might steal a lot of sales from the Focus ST. Unless you really need that bit more space the heavier more wasteful Focus seems pointless and the performance advantage negligible in the real world.
Peter Cavellini
Anonymous......?
Never really look twice at these types of Car, you can’t have the best of both Worlds with a sporty SUV, your buying into a style with no substance, it won’t handle like a Focus ST, the center of gravity is higher for a start!
Takeitslowly
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Petey posts plentiful piles of poop. Premium SUV's, no substance?...back to my first point. centre of gravity matters not a jot to most owner/drivers. What difference does it make to you?.
Pages
Add your comment