2020 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer drops disguise in new images

The next-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has been photographed in prototype form ahead of its expected unveiling later this year.
The Mercedes-Benz B-Class rival has been spotted winter testing out in the open, giving us a better look at its evolved styling than when we last saw it on the back of trailer outside a BMW facility in Germany.
The MPV's design looks to be closely aligned with the new 1 Series, upon which it's based. It also appears to have shorter overhangs than the current model, suggesting BMW has worked to improve interior space and packaging.
Expect the range of engines to include a base 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and 2.0-litre four-cylinder tubo petrol, available in a number of different power outputs. A full range of diesels ranging from 118bhp to 188bhp will also feature. The expectation is that a plug-in hybrid variant will again be offered, given the necessity of such cars to reduce fleet average CO2 emissions, but nothing has yet been confirmed.
Don't expect to see an M-tuned variant any time soon, because it would be far from the firm's core market. However, a 302bhp 35i version would be technically possible, given the 2 Series Active Tourer's close relationship to the 1 Series.
The Active Tourer will join the newly revamped 2 Series line-up after the unveiling of the new four-door Gran Coupé late this year and the traditional two-door coupé early next year. BMW sources have suggested to Autocar that the seven-seat 2 Series Gran Tourer won't return, however, due to a lack of buyer interest in larger MPVs.
Read more
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
What ever next?
Suppose there must be someone out there who is there ideal buyer.
Aussierob
Dunno what you’re on about Peter
I seen nearly as many 2 series active tourers as I have Lamborghinis in Sydney.
Robbo
Aussierob
And
What I want to know is “when is the coupe version being released?”
Robbo
Mikey C
Yes BMW will shift a few of
Yes BMW will shift a few of these, but I really don't understand why they feel the need to compete in this sector, which is all about space and practicality. Surely it must devalue their brand image?
Merod
I guess I’m their target buyer...
...having 3 kids, the appropriate disposable income, and an X5 as a “primary” car - BUT - unless this new model has three equally proportioned seats in the back (something the French manufactures do right, hell even the Model S nails this) and no transmission tunnel then I’ll not be buying one because it will just be a 1 Series in a top hat practically wise.
Peter Cavellini
A little bit more.
Generic?, soon all family cars will be this type of vehicle, nothing wrong with that,and, if the new legislation the government intend to bring in, we will all be driving EV powered cars.
Add your comment