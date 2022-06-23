1973bhp Ford Supervan 4 to tackle Pikes Peak in event's 101st year

The Ford Supervan, the US firm’s mega-powered electric showpiece developed by the Ford Pro commercial vehicle division, will take on the famous Pikes Peak hillclimb in Colorado later this year.

Set to be driven by current Pikes Peak record holder and three-time Le Mans winner Romain Dumas, the 1973bhp Supervan will look to challenge the leading time set by the Volkswagen ID R electric racing prototype, which finished the 12.42-mile circuit in 7min 57.148sec back in 2018.

Ford vehicles have competed in the Pikes Peak hillclimb for over 100 years and the firm raced a Ford Model T up the circuit in its inaugural year in 1916. It crossed the finish line, which is situated 14,115ft above sea level, in 28min 3sec. Other Ford vehicles that have tackled the climb include a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 SE in 2022.

Ford’s Performance Motorsport division said the challenge will be the ideal place to test and showcase the vehicle's electric capabilities, such as its powerful regenerative braking system.

“Ford's latest generation of electric vehicle technology is the perfect match for America’s mountain,” said Roman Dumas. “With high altitudes cutting power in traditional ICE-powered vehicles, the electric powertrain of Supervan 4 has no loss at elevation and will be a healthy competitor in this year's race."

Ford revealed the Supervan last year, presenting the high-performance model at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Loosely based on the Ford E-Transit Custom, although only really in name and basic silhouette, it features a quad-motor powertrain that, Ford says, is good for a sub-2.0sec sprint from 0-62mph.

“The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the perfect next stop for Ford Performance, and is the perfect place to take Supervan 4, as both have long, storied histories that ignite the imagination of racing fans all over the world,” said Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance Motorsports’ global director.

“Both have evolved over time, and it’s time to take our electric vehicle technology and put it to the test on the mountain against some of the most impressive performance vehicles in the world.”