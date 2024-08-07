BACK TO ALL NEWS
1055bhp V12 hypercar created by former Koenigsegg design chief

Nilu Hypercar weighs 1200kg dry and packs a bespoke powerplant that revs to 12,000rpm
Charlie Martin
News
1 min read
7 August 2024

The first hypercar from start-up Nilu27, founded by the former design chief of Koenigsegg, will make its debut at the upcoming Pebble Beach concours d’elegance.

The brainchild of Sasha Selipanov, designer of the Koenigsegg Gemera and CC850, the Nilu Hypercar is powered by a bespoke naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12. Built by New Zealand’s Hartley Engines, and mounted amidships, it is claimed to produce 1055bhp at a heady 11,000rpm and 634lb ft at 7000rpm. 

It’s mated to a seven-speed manual gearbox and is said to enable a limited top speed of 249mph, as well as a 0-62mph time of less than 3.0sec.

Nilu27 has yet to disclose details of the Hypercar’s chassis, but said it is suspended by double-wishbone pushrods. The car is fitted with a bespoke set of centre-locking wheels, produced by Italian company AppTech and shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.

The Hypercar will weigh 1200kg dry, the company said.

An initial run of 15 track-focused Hypercars will be followed by 54 street-legal examples. Four of those will be bespoke cars “that will further evolve the design language”, Nilu27 said.

“While the world is moving towards electrification, and for very good reason, we firmly believe the timelessness of these cars will not only keep them relevant but they will continue to find a place in the collections of passionate car lovers,” said Inna Selipanov, co-founder of Nilu27.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

